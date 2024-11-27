Drake institutes second petition against Universal for releasing Kendrick's 'Not Like Us'

Drake is taking legal action to address what he claims were damages done to his person during the course of his famous beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake has initiated a second action against Universal Music Group (UMG). This time, he's suing them for failing to halt the release of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

According to the lawsuit initiated in a Texas court, Drake claimed that UMG was aware of the song and the content before it dropped, and should have taken steps to prevent its release of demand that Kendrick Lamar remove the lines that falsely accused him of being a pedophile and harboring sex offenders.

A day after filing an action in New York accusing UMG of using unlawful and unethical means to boost Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' on Spotify, the Canadian star has leveled similar claims in Texas court.

In the filing, Drake claims UMG was aware that Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' falsely accused him of being a "pedophile" and a "predator" but still proceeded to release the song thereby failing in their duty to protect him as an artist on the label's books.

Drake further argued that by releasing the song, UMG chose one of their artists over another by financing and executing a plan to turn the song into a viral mega-hit single by deploying consumer hysteria to drive massive revenue and hurt his career.

The new filing further claimed that UMG allegedly paid radio station iHeart as part of a “pay-to-play scheme” to promote the song on radio.

In the filing, Drake through his lawyers demanded the court's permission for the deposition of certain key figures in UMG and iHeart to obtain information that will support his future lawsuit.