Davido speaks on the possibility of collaborating with Burna Boy and Wizkid

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Davido was quizzed about his relationship with fellow superstars Wizkid and Burna Boy, and the hitmaker stated that he no longer has a personal relationship with them.

"I don't have a personal relationship with them. I did at some point," Davido explained

He further added that although the focus is primarily on him, Wizkid, and Burna Boy who are called the Big 3, Afrobeats' global advancement extends beyond them with a new generation of stars paying big roles in exporting the music.

"The conversation is bigger than the Big 3 right now. There's Rema, there's Ayra Starr, and so many artists to just make this thing about us, and I think that right now, three of us understand that."

On the chances of collaborating with Wizkid and Burna Boy, Davido refused to rule out the possibility while stating that issues between them are mostly amplified by fans who pit them against each other.

"It's not impossible. It's just the people around us who wouldn't want that to happen," Davido explained on the nature of his relationship with Wizkid and Burna Boy.