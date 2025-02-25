Davido shares new release date for his upcoming album '5ive'

Davido has moved back his upcoming fifth album by a month.

The album initially scheduled for release on March 15, 2025, has been moved back to April 18.





Davido didn't give a reason for this change in release date, especially since the album was expected to drop in barely 20 days. However, fans will eagerly count the days until the album's release.





2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for Davido who secured his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammys where he got the nod for the Best African Song Performance for his part on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.





Davido was also nominated in 5 categories including the Artist of the Year at the upcoming 17th Headies.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.



In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.

"THE JOURNEY CONTINUES in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE!! This one is straight from the heart - my story, my truth, my growth.WE NOT WAITING THOUGH! Tonight at midnight I’m dropping a single “Funds” with @odumodublvck & @officialchikeThis one’s for the dreamers, the go getters and everyone chasing what’s theirs!Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!!!Album pre-order link in bio! OBO 30BG 🇳🇬," the caption reads.