Burna Boy joins Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, to break Ramadan fast

In a recent clip shared on social media, Nigerian megastar Burna Boy was in the company of Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote , to break the fourth day of the ongoing Ramadan fast . Also present at the small gathering was the CEO of Flytime Entertainment, Nigerian music concert mogul Cecil Hammond . His company is behind the annual Flytime Fest, whose 2024 edition featured performances from Grammy nominees Olamide and Ayra Starr .

The singer has also shown some entrepreneurial desire by launching a football Academy and a film studio ahead of his first executive produced movie.





2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the record-breaking artist who is set to release his 8th album, 'No Sign of Weakness,' in the coming months.





After opening the year with a nomination for the Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammys, Burna Boy released the single 'Update,' which will preceed his upcoming album. The nomination was his 10th nod, thus extending his record as the most nominated Nigerian star.





The award-winning star also recently performed in a sold-out concert in Nairobi, where he gave fans a taste of what to expect from his 2025 tour, which includes iconic venues in Europe and America.