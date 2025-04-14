On April 12, 2025, Asake headlined the Agganis Arena in Boston, where he dazzled fans with a rendition of his hit singles.

The two-time Grammy nominee performed songs from his third album, 'Lungu Boy,' released in 2024. He also performed his first single of 2025, 'Why Love,' released earlier in the year, as he aims to continue his electrifying run of hit singles.

Asake's recent concert at the Agganis Arena is the latest in what is expected to be another busy year for the award-winning hitmaker, who has been announced as the headliner for several festivals, including the Yardland Festival in France.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for Asake, who was recently named the best-selling Artist in Nigeria in 2024 by TurnTable Charts . This saw him retain his crown as he became the first artist to receive this award for three consecutive years.

Asake's third album, 'Lungu Boy,' was also named the best-selling album after enjoying commercial success across streaming platforms.

The album debuted at No. 1 and spent a record-breaking 15 weeks at the top of the chart.

It became Asake's third consecutive project to achieve this feat after his sophomore album, 'Work of Art,' dominated 2023.