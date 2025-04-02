Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix declared the biggest song in Nigeria in 2024

Nigeria's foremost music chart publication TurnTable Charts has unveiled the list winner of its 2024 Award which rewards the best performing artists, songs, albums, and personalities in Nigerian music.

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido won the NO. 1 song of 2024 in a feat that captures its popularity and success.

The remix spent five weeks at NO. 1 and a total 29 weeks on the TurnTable Top 100 chart.

It becomes Kizz Daniel's second year end NO. 1 song after he previously won the prize in 2022 for his global smash hit 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)'. This marks Davido's first year end NO. 1 song since the award started in 2020.

READ ALSO: Buga A Song of Victory for Nigeria's medalists

Previous winners are Neptune’s 'Nobody' featuring Joeboy and Mr Eazi in 2020, Omah Lay’s 'Godly' in 2021, Kizz Daniel’s 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' in 2022, and Asake’s record- breaking hit 'Lonely At The Top' in 2023.

Here are the full list of winners of the 2024 TurnTable Awards.

No. 1 Artist: Asake

No. 1 Song: Twe Twe (Remix) by Kizz Daniel featuring Davido

No. 1 Album: Lungu Boy by Asake

No. 1 Music Video: Egwu by Chike & Mohbad

No. 1 New Artiste: Ayo Maff

No. 1 Record Label: EMPIRE

No. 1 Producer: Blaisebeatz

Outstanding Achievement in Music in Film: Adekunle Gold for his work on ‘Book of Clarence’ & ‘Christmas in Lagos’.

Outstanding Achievement in Live Performance: Ayra Starr for her performances as opening act on Coldplay’s Tour

Outstanding Achievement in Executive Role in Music (2024): Tega Oghenejobo

Outstanding Achievement in Songwriting in Music: Tay Iwar

Outstanding Achievement in Engineering in Music: Leandro “Dro” Hidalgo for his work as a mixing and mastering engineer on ‘HEIS,’ ‘Lungu Boy,’ and ‘S2’ - EP

Outstanding Achievement in Creative Direction in Music: Mavin’s Marketing Team for ‘The Year I Turned 21’ campaign

Comeback of the Year: Phyno for scoring two top 10 singles off his latest album ' ‘Full Time Job’; the album also became his first to enter the top ten of the official albums chart in 2024.