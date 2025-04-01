Asake, Ayra Starr among the headliners for 2025 Summer Jam Festival

Nigerian superstars Asake and Ayra Starr have been named among the headliners for the Summer Jam 2025 conncert.

The music concert organised by HOT 97, New York’s premiere station for Hip Hop is bringing together again global music star for one of the most anticpated show of the summer.

Asake and Ayra Starr are part of the stars who will garce the stage of the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 20, 2025.

This year’s stacked lineup includes A Boogie, Gunna, GloRilla, Muni Long, Asake, Ayra Starr, Ja Rule and Friends A Tribute to Irv Gotti with must-see performances from Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba ft. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more.



Speaking on gthe concert, Shelby Joyner, Founder of SJ Presents and President of The Black Promoters Collective descrobes it as the pinnacle of Hip Hop culture.

“Summer Jam is the pinnacle of Hip Hop culture, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again. This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of Hip Hop”.

This is another headline summer concert for Asake who was recently unveiled as one of the stars for the Yardland Festival in France.

The Nigerian hitmaker will be headlining the festival in the company of other global stars, including American rapper Latto and Belgian rapper Hamza, and French hitmaker Tiakola.