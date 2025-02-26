All we know about Davido's upcoming album '5ive'

Davido's upcoming album is one of the most anticipated projects of 2025.

The album will be the singer's fifth in a career that has spanned over a decade durying which time, he has re,ained at the summiy of Nigerian music.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two lead singles and talked tough about the project he describes as his best yet.

The album is coming two years after the release of his fourth album 'Timeless' in 2023 and it will be another milestone for the 5-time Grammy-nominated star.