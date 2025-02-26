All we know about Davido's upcoming album '5ive'

Davido's upcoming album is one of the most anticipated projects of 2025.
The album will be the singer's fifth in a career that has spanned over a decade durying which time, he has re,ained at the summiy of Nigerian music.
Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two lead singles and talked tough about the project he describes as his best yet.
The album is coming two years after the release of his fourth album 'Timeless' in 2023 and it will be another milestone for the 5-time Grammy-nominated star.
Here is all we know about Davido's upcoming fifth album.
Release Date
The album has been scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. The album was initially set for release on March 14 before being pushed backward by a month.
Track List
The album will have 17 songs which follows Davido's trend of releasing albums with 17 tracks.
The album is preceded by the chart-topping singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican star YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring rapper OdumoduBlvck and Chike.
Collaborations
The pre-release singles have already shown that Davido is in the mood to partner with notable stars for his next album.
Omah Lay is expected to appear on the album. The hitmaker revealed this in a 2024 interview.
Adekunle Gold is also believed to be one of the featured artists on '5ive' after pictures of both of them in the studio surfaced online.
Other artists expected to be on the album are Victony and South African star DJ Maphorisa who were all pictured in the studio with Davido in 2024.
Fans will also be keeping their fingers crossed on a potential Chris Brown guest appearance, especially since they have formed a formidable duo over the years.