All the records set by Wizkid's new album 'Morayo'

On November 22, 2024, Wizkid released his sixth LP titled 'Morayo'.

After months of anticipation, Wizkid released his sixth LP and eight projects 'Morayo' which packed 16 tracks and 5 guest appearances. Following in the footsteps of the pre-release singles, the album has set multiple streaming records.

Ahead of 'Morayo', Wizkid released the singles 'Peace of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz and 'Kese (Dance)' both of which set new records for the biggest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria. Wizkid's latest album has followed a similar pattern by setting streaming records which re-emphasises his status as a global superstar.

Here is a list of records set to Wizkid's 'Morayo'



1. Wizkid's 'Morayo' earned 12.12 million streams in its first full day of release on Spotify Nigeria which is the biggest in the history of the streaming platform. The album doubled the previous record of 5.88 million streams held by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'.



2. Wizkid's 'Morayo' earned 16.27 million streams in its first full day of release on Spotify making it the biggest for an African artist.

3. Wizkid now holds the top 14 biggest streaming peaks in Spotify Nigeria's history.

4. All the tracks on ‘Morayo’ recorded at least 500,000 streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day thus becoming the first album in history to achieve this feat.



