African Player of the Year Lookman links up with Evih following tribute track

Nigerian artist Evih has captured widespread attention with his recent release dedicated to Ademola Lookman, the Atalanta forward named African Player of the Year in December 2024.

The track, "Lookman's Triumph,' celebrates the footballer's exceptional journey and achievements in European football.

Following Lookman's continental award recognition, the song gained traction across social media platforms, eventually reaching the football star himself.

In a remarkable turn of events, Lookman contacted Evih to express his appreciation for the musical tribute.

Star-Struck Conversation Goes Viral

Recently released footage shows the pair engaged in an animated video conversation, with Lookman visibly enjoying the track that honors his accomplishments.

During their call, the football star can be seen smiling and moving to the rhythm as Evih's lyrics detail Lookman's spectacular hat-trick in the Europa League final and his rise to prominence on the international stage.

"Connecting with Lookman was an incredible experience," Evih stated following their conversation. "As an artist and football fan, seeing him enjoy my work and acknowledge the song was beyond anything I expected when creating the track."

The Making of 'Lookman's Triumph'

'Lookman's Triumph' was released in early January 2025, shortly after the announcement of Lookman's African Player of the Year award in December 2024.

The track represents a departure from Evih's typical musical style, blending afrobeats with elements of highlife and contemporary hip-hop to create a celebratory anthem.

The song's production took place over an intensive two-week period, with Evih collaborating with producer SoundMaster Lagos to develop the distinctive instrumental backdrop.

The track features traditional Nigerian percussion instruments, including talking drums and udu, layered with modern electronic elements to create a sound that bridges traditional and contemporary African music.

Lyrically, the song traces Lookman's journey from his early career challenges to his current status as one of Africa's most celebrated footballers.

Evih pays particular attention to the footballer's historic hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, the first by an African player in a major European final, which many consider the performance that secured his Player of the Year status.

"I wanted to capture not just his technical brilliance, but the perseverance that got him to this point," Evih explained in a recent radio interview. "Lookman's story resonates with so many young Africans—the struggle, the setbacks, and ultimately the triumph. That's what inspired me to create this tribute."

From Social Media Sensation to Personal Connection

The track was initially released across major streaming platforms and promoted through Evih's social media channels.

What began as modest streaming numbers quickly accelerated when several Nigerian football players shared clips featuring the song, praising both the musical quality and the sentiment behind the tribute.

As the track gained momentum, it caught the attention of sports journalists covering the aftermath of the African Player of the Year ceremony.

Several sports programs began using snippets of "Lookman's Triumph" as background music for segments discussing the footballer's achievements, further amplifying the song's reach.

It was through this growing visibility that Lookman himself discovered the tribute. According to sources close to the footballer, he was immediately impressed by both the musical quality and the detailed knowledge of his career journey reflected in the lyrics.

The connection between artist and subject was established when Lookman's management team reached out to Evih through social media, arranging the video call that has since become a viral moment across African entertainment channels.

Cultural Impact and Fan Response

The footage of their video conversation, released with permission from both parties, shows an exchange between the artist and footballer.

In one particularly memorable moment, Lookman recites lyrics from the track verbatim, demonstrating how deeply the tribute resonated with him. Fans have responded enthusiastically to this authentic connection between two Nigerian talents excelling in different fields.