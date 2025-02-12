Adekunle Gold soundtracks the season of love with new heart-warmer ‘Obimo’

'Obimo' is Adekunle Gold at his most soulful, thoughtful, and vulnerable as he celebrates all things love. A master genre bender, this song carries a perfect blend of vibrant Afrobeats percussions, pulsating Amapiano log drums, and scintillating R&B melodies to deliver a track that feels like a warm hug, capturing that deep, secure feeling of being at home with your person. Known for his superlative songwriting and versatility , Adekunle Gold has for over a decade poured his emotions on songs that soundtrack the myriads of feelings the average person contends with.

His new song ‘Obimo’ offers listeners the perfect track with which to soundtrack the season of love.





This song goes beyond the trope of celebrating romantic love. Instead, its soulful lyrics capture the beauty of love in all its different forms by highlighting the passion and sacrifices that keep it burning.





'Obimo' (which means “my heart” in Igbo) is made for lovers, friends, and anyone who just wants to feel something real. It’s the type of song whose infectious melodies draw you in, comforting lyrics that offer warmth, and captivating delivery that serenades.



The music video features a guest appearance from renowned Nigerian-American rapper and actor Tobe Nwigwe and his wife. It also celebrates people in different types of loving relationships including family, romantic, friendship, and community.





In a season where those without romantic relationships are often left out, Adekunle Gold’s ‘Obimo’ embraces listeners and reminds them that they are not alone.





Adekunle Gold's new song kicks off what is expected to be another busy year for the singer who is gearing up for the release of his sixth album.