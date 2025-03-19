A ranking of Simi's all-time golden songs, from 'Tiff' to 'Duduke'

Simi's career has seen her through the days of enchanting gospel numbers down to duets and cross-cultural anthems.

As Women's History Month gradually approaches its completion, Pulse spotlights Simi's most iconic songs, from fan favourites to all-time classics.

These songs have been selected for their cultural impact, enduring resonance, and commercial success.

Here's a ranking of Simi's songs, from the breakout 'Tiff' to the crossgenerational 'Duduke'.

7. Jericho feat Patoranking

Off her Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. 1 album, Simi commands the dancefloor on 'Jericho'. Teaming up with Patoranking, the songbird served up a reggae-infused number that has remained a fan favourite.

6. Tiff

The Oscar-produced ballad, 'Tiff' endears Simi to an enthusiastic Nigerian audience. Her signature light and airy vocals glides through each chord, leaving an empathic imprint on the curious listener. For a breakout single, 'Tiff' was daring and impactful.

5. I Dun Care

Out to establish her dominance in a fiercely competitive space and to an unnamed love interest, Simi dazzles on 'I Dun Care'. Nobody wears the bold, assertive female diva persona better.

4. Ayo

Simi became a household name in the late 2010s because of party-themed crossgenerational classics like 'Ayo'. A perfect owambe number, it's a bop for the young and old.

3. Joromi

On 'Joromi', Simi is unashamedly a lover girl. This 2017 summer hit inspired by a 1969 Sir Victor Uwaifo classic of the same title remains an all-time golden female anthem.

2. Jamb Question

Off her eponymous sophomore studio album, 'Simisola', 'Jamb Question' shows off Simi's songwriting chops. The Oscar-produced Falz-assisted hit warmed its way into the hearts of the mainstream audience down to becoming a timeless fan favourite.

1. Duduke

Chart-topping ballad, 'Duduke', is a note of love to her then-unborn child. Not even a global pandemic could dim its instant success with the mainstream audience. The classic hit also resonated with expectant mothers, cementing its evergreen status.

Honourable Mention - Woman