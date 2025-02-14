Music is the soundtrack for every beautiful love story. No matter the elaborate or thoughtful Valentine's gift you have planned out, it's incomplete without music.



As you celebrate Valentine's Day with your partner, we have curated the perfect playlist to accompany the moment.



These songs capture the beauty, passion, and sacrifices that fuel romantic relationships.



Through this playlist, you can relive the different moments that have shaped your relationship while inspiring you to look forward to more beautiful days together.

Here are 10 timeless love songs to soundtrack your day.

1. Zadok - 100

Sometimes, an artist crafts a song whose heartfelt lyrics, melting melodies, and serenading production capture love in all its beauty.



Zadok achieved this on 100 where he offers all his enduring love to his woman in a manner that captures the fervent yearning and helplessness to give oneself entirely to another.



The song is one of the many serenading love tunes on his impressive EP, 'Love Experience' which is the perfect soundtrack for a beautiful love.

2. D'banj - 'Fall in Love'

This love song captures the feeling that comes with falling helplessly and hopelessly in love. It helps your partner know how much you're consumed by their love.

3. Wande Coal - 'Olulufe'

The sensual vocals, the captivating lyrics, the adulating words, and the delightful melody combine to make this song a must-have on your valentine's playlist.

4. Simi - 'Love Don't Care'

Songstress Simi captivates with melodies and soothes with her vocals on this song that captures the supremacy of love over all else.

5. 2baba - 'True Love'

This song is a delightful way to celebrate the trials your love has faced and overcome even as you and your partner promise each other a renewal of your undying love.

6. Banky W - 'Strong Thing'

Let this song take you on a trip to discover the depth of your love for your partner.

7. Lagbaja ft Ego - 'Never Far Away'

This classic record is a masterclass in duets and the sheer richness of the composition makes it a perfect soundtrack in which to relish the feeling of love.

8. Tosin Martin - 'Olo Mi'

The message of the everlasting love it sends, the consuming feeling it inspires, and the age defiling barrier of its quality make it an all-time valentine's special song.

9. Onyeka Onwenu - 'You and I'

Roll back the years with this classic love song that will allow older couples to rediscover the spark of their young love.

10. CKay - 'Love Nwantiti'