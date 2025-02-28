Why Nigerians are ditching DSTV and embracing free alternatives

For years, DSTV was the king of home entertainment in Nigeria. It had everything; premium football, blockbuster movies, and exclusive TV shows.

But in 2024, many Nigerians are rethinking whether it’s still worth the cost.

With DSTV and its sister service, GOTV, continuously hiking subscription fees , Nigerians are now seeking free (or significantly cheaper) alternatives.

From YouTube to Telegram groups, and even "alternative" streaming sites (if you know, you know), Nigerians are exploring new ways to enjoy content without breaking the bank. But why exactly is this happening, and what does it mean for the future of pay TV in Nigeria?

DSTV prices are becoming unbearable

DSTV has increased its subscription fees multiple times in the past few years , with the most recent hike sparking outrage online. Many Nigerians feel like they’re paying premium prices for a service that doesn’t evolve fast enough to match their needs.

Take the DSTV Premium package, which costs nearly ₦30,000 per month; a hefty sum in a country where the minimum wage is ₦30,000. Even the more affordable packages, such as Compact and Compact Plus, are still seen as expensive, especially when compared to cheaper or free options.