What to watch this February on Showmax

This February, Showmax is serving a lineup of brand-new series, blockbuster movies, Emmy-winning stand-up, Grammy-nominated docs and cult-favourite classics to stream.

DIDDY: THE MAKING OF A BAD BOY | First On Showmax | Stream from Friday, 7 February 2025

Best for true-crime and hip hop fans

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music – and the mugshot.

Combs’ trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Watch the trailer:

THE WHITE LOTUS S1-3 | Mondays from 17 February

Winner of 15 Emmys, The White Lotus returns for a third instalment following a new group of guests at another White Lotus hotel, this time in Thailand.

Once again written and directed by Mike White, the new season returns Natasha Rothwell to her Emmy-nominated Season 1 role as Belinda alongside a star-studded new cast. This includes Emmy nominees Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Walton Goggins, BAFTA winner Aimee Lou Wood, Teen Choice nominees Leslie Bibb and Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Critics Choice nominee Michelle Monaghan.

While you wait, rewatch the first two seasons on Showmax.

Watch the trailer:

SUITS: LA S1 | Mondays from 24 February

Teen Choice winner Stephen Amell (Arrow) stars in Suits: LA as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

Gabriel Macht returns to the franchise to guest star as Harvey Specter, while the new cast includes Josh McDermitt (Eugene in The Walking Dead).

While you wait, binge all nine seasons of the original Suits on Showmax.

Watch the trailer:

YELLOWJACKETS S1-3 | First on Showmax | Saturdays from 15 February

The third season of the Emmy-nominated series continues to explore the harrowing survival story of the high school women's soccer team that crashed in the wilderness in 1996.

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Critics’ Choice nominee Joel McHale (Community) join the cast this season, which also sees Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci return to their Emmy-nominated roles.

Yellowjackets S1 was the second-most streamed series in Showtime’s history.

While you wait, binge the first two seasons on Showmax.

Watch the trailer:

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL S1 | Mondays at 8:30pm

Nominated as Best Drama Series at both the 2025 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, The Day of the Jackal follows a ruthless, mysterious assassin known as the Jackal, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. He meets his match when a tenacious British intelligence officer starts to track him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Fantastic Beasts franchise) has earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild nominations for his shape-shifting performance as The Jackal.

BAFTA winner Lashana Lynch (The Woman King, No Time to Die) plays Bianca, the British intelligence office hot on his heels.

Written and adapted by Ronan Bennet (Top Boy), The Day of The Jackal is the biggest Sky Original ever and has an 84% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety calls it “exhilarating… a breathless adventure until the very end.”

The Day of the Jackal is a modern-day reimagination of Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel, which earned the 1972 Edgar Award for Best Novel from the Mystery Writers of America.

Watch the trailer:

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS S1-2 | Binge from Tuesday, 18 February

Rotten Tomatoes’ second-best romance series of last year, and third-best returning series overall, Season 2 of Australian comedy series Colin from Accounts picks up with Ashley and Gordon needing to work out whether they want a relationship … or if they just wanted a dog.

With Season 2, real-life couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall (who created, wrote and star in the show) have cracked a rare 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes for a second time, with the critics’ consensus saying it’s “as cranky, funny, and delightful as ever.”

The hit series has already won three Logie Awards – Most Outstanding Comedy, and both Most Outstanding Actress and Actor for its leads – as well as the 2024 Australian Writers' Guild Comedy Award.

While you wait, binge Season 1 on Showmax.

Watch the trailer:

NIGHT SWIM | Stream from Thursday, 6 February

Best for horror fans who aren’t planning to swim this summer

Night Swim follows Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness. Ray moves into a new home with his concerned wife, Eve, and two children, unaware that a dark secret from the house’s past will unleash an evil force in the backyard pool.

Teen Choice nominee Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Oscar nominee Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul and The Banshees of Inisherin) co-star as Ray and Eve.

The #1 US box office hit is produced by horror legends James Wan (Saw) and Jason Blum (Get Out). As Los Angeles Times says, “[Bryce] McGuire, who executed a trial run of this concept with a 2014 short film, knows exactly what he’s doing, scene after scene, especially when it comes to the deliciously sadistic grammar of suspense.”

Watch the trailer:

THE FRANCHISE | First on Showmax | Binge from Monday, 10 February

Ever wondered what really happens behind Hollywood’s blockbuster machine? HBO’s satirical comedy The Franchise follows a film crew on an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand?

Emmy nominee Himesh Patel (Station Eleven, Yesterday) and Critics Choice Super winner Aya Cash (The Boys) lead the cast, which includes 2024 International Emmy nominee Jessica Hynes, Screen Actors Guild nominee Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts franchise) and Eswatini-born Oscar nominee Richard E Grant.

Watch the trailer:

Bonus: Couch Classics & Blockbuster Hits

📽 The Nun & Friday the 13th – Streaming from 10 February

🦸‍♂️ Joker, Suicide Squad, Superman Returns, & Wonder Woman – Streaming from 13 February

📺 Frasier S1-11 & Dawson’s Creek S1-6 – Binge from 28 February

🎤 The Bodyguard (1992) – Streaming this February

From iconic teen drama (Dawson’s Creek) to award-winning comedy (Frasier), plus Whitney Houston’s legendary performance in The Bodyguard, these classics are ready for a rewatch!

