Watch Bam Bam in these movies and TV shows

If you loved Bam Bam in Omoni Oboli’s Love in Every Word, then you’ll certainly love her in these movies and TV shows.

Born on April 23, 1989, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bam Bam , is a Nigerian actress, reality TV star, singer, and entrepreneur.

Bam Bam’s rise to fame can be traced to her participation in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) .

During her time on the reality show, she captured audiences with her calm demeanour, elegance, and intelligence.

Her romance with fellow housemate Teddy A was a major talking point throughout the season, and their love story continued even after the show ended.

Unlike many reality stars who fade into obscurity, Bam Bam successfully transitioned into Nollywood, where she quickly established herself as a versatile actress.

Movies & TV Shows

Bam Bam has featured in several Nollywood films, portraying diverse roles that showcase her acting range. Below is a detailed list of her major films, along with their synopses:

1. The Foreigner’s God (2018)

Directed by Ifan Michael , this historical drama, starring Pete Edochie , Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie is set in pre-colonial Nigeria.

This film follows an English documentary photographer who travels to Nigeria to capture indigenous cultures.

However, he falls in love with a local woman accused of witchcraft. Bam Bam plays a supporting role, adding depth to the film’s exploration of colonialism, love, and African spirituality.