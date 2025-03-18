Watch Bam Bam in these movies and TV shows

If you loved Bam Bam in Omoni Oboli’s Love in Every Word, then you’ll certainly love her in these movies and TV shows.
Born on April 23, 1989, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bam Bam, is a Nigerian actress, reality TV star, singer, and entrepreneur.
Bam Bam’s rise to fame can be traced to her participation in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala).
During her time on the reality show, she captured audiences with her calm demeanour, elegance, and intelligence.
Her romance with fellow housemate Teddy A was a major talking point throughout the season, and their love story continued even after the show ended.
Unlike many reality stars who fade into obscurity, Bam Bam successfully transitioned into Nollywood, where she quickly established herself as a versatile actress.
Movies & TV Shows
Bam Bam has featured in several Nollywood films, portraying diverse roles that showcase her acting range. Below is a detailed list of her major films, along with their synopses:
1. The Foreigner’s God (2018)
Directed by Ifan Michael, this historical drama, starring Pete Edochie, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie is set in pre-colonial Nigeria.
This film follows an English documentary photographer who travels to Nigeria to capture indigenous cultures.
However, he falls in love with a local woman accused of witchcraft. Bam Bam plays a supporting role, adding depth to the film’s exploration of colonialism, love, and African spirituality.
2. The Bling Lagosians (2019)
This film directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and starring Elvina Ibru, Alexx Ekubo, and Osas Ighodaro offers a satirical yet glamorous look into the extravagant lives of the Lagos elite.
It follows the Holloway family, a wealthy household struggling to maintain their social status amid financial troubles. Bam Bam plays a role that highlights the pressures and expectations placed on women in high society.
3. Collision Course (2021)
This political thriller, also Bolanle Austen-Peters explores police brutality, corruption, and the fight for justice.
The story revolves around a young musician who is wrongfully targeted by law enforcement. Bam Bam’s character adds emotional depth to the narrative, representing the struggle of many Nigerian youths caught in systemic injustice.
The cast includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ade Laoye, and Kelechi Udegbe
4. 37 Days to Go (2022)
37 to Go" is a 2022 short drama film directed by Lota Chukwu, written by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and Chukwu, starring Victor Sanchez Aghahowa, Yemi Arawore, Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Bamike Olawunmi
5. Love in Every Word (2023)
The film centres on Chioma, a striking and driven working-class woman in Lagos, who unexpectedly falls for Obiora; a man who lacks all the qualities she envisions in an ideal partner yet embodies the very traits she resents in her father.
Love in Every Word features Uzor Arukwe, Amanda Iriekpen, Thelma Chukwunwen, Susan Jimah, Adenibuyan, Osereme Inegbenebor, and DanielRocky.
With its fresh perspective on love, personal preferences, and the challenges of navigating a workplace under an overbearing boss, the film delivers a compelling and relatable story.
6. House of Ga’a
This historical Drama directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters follows the rise and fall of Bashorun Ga’a, one of the most feared and powerful figures in Yoruba history.
Bam Bam plays a strong-willed princess caught in the web of political power plays.
7. Backup Wife (2024)
Directed by Sobe Charles Umeh, this drama is about modern marriage expectations, where a woman discovers her husband has been secretly preparing a backup wife in case things don’t work out.
Bam Bam’s character is bold, unpredictable, and challenges outdated traditions. Her co-stars include Bimbo Ademoye, Seun Akindele, Samuel Asa'ah, and Ujam Chukwunonso.
Other Career Highlights
Beyond acting, Bam Bam has explored various creative avenues:
Music: She has dabbled in music and released a few singles, including Rest and See Me.
Business: She is the CEO of Bam Beauty Oil, a skincare brand that caters to melanin-rich skin tones.
TV Hosting & Brand Deals: She has worked with major brands like Molfix, Payporte, and Darling Hair as a brand ambassador.