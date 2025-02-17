Vibes, Marvel & Jollof: A look inside Filmhouse After Dark’s exclusive ‘Captain America’ Screening

As lovers tensioned the air on Valentine’s Day, Filmhouse After Dark took movie nights up a notch with an exclusive Captain America: Brave New World screening at Landmark’s IMAX 4D Cinema.

The I-fitness-sponsored movie night was nothing short of electrifying; packed with high energy, Marvel hype, and immersive experiences. If you missed it, here’s a rundown of what went down at this unforgettable event.

1. Influencers, celebs & flashlights everywhere

It was a night of star power! From top influencers to film critics and pop culture enthusiasts, the red carpet buzzed with excitement. Flashlights popped as celebrities arrived in effortlessly chic yet comfy outfits, ready to immerse themselves in Marvel’s latest blockbuster.



Social media lit up with real-time reactions, hot takes, and behind-the-scenes moments, making it clear; that this was more than just a movie night; it was a full-blown event!

2. Exclusive Marvel sneak peek & endless theories

Beyond the big-screen action, attendees got a front-row seat to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Speculations ran wild about Sam Wilson’s new role as Captain America and the ripple effects this film could have on Marvel’s next phase.



Fans debated theories, dissected every plot twist, and fueled discussions that had everyone at the edge of their seats.



