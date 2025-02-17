Vibes, Marvel & Jollof: A look inside Filmhouse After Dark’s exclusive ‘Captain America’ Screening

As lovers tensioned the air on Valentine’s Day, Filmhouse After Dark took movie nights up a notch with an exclusive Captain America: Brave New World screening at Landmark’s IMAX 4D Cinema.
The I-fitness-sponsored movie night was nothing short of electrifying; packed with high energy, Marvel hype, and immersive experiences. If you missed it, here’s a rundown of what went down at this unforgettable event.
1. Influencers, celebs & flashlights everywhere
It was a night of star power! From top influencers to film critics and pop culture enthusiasts, the red carpet buzzed with excitement. Flashlights popped as celebrities arrived in effortlessly chic yet comfy outfits, ready to immerse themselves in Marvel’s latest blockbuster.
Social media lit up with real-time reactions, hot takes, and behind-the-scenes moments, making it clear; that this was more than just a movie night; it was a full-blown event!
2. Exclusive Marvel sneak peek & endless theories
Beyond the big-screen action, attendees got a front-row seat to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Speculations ran wild about Sam Wilson’s new role as Captain America and the ripple effects this film could have on Marvel’s next phase.
Fans debated theories, dissected every plot twist, and fueled discussions that had everyone at the edge of their seats.
3. Jollof, cocktails & cinematic vibes
What’s a great movie night without even better food? Guests were treated to a delicious spread of smoky Jollof rice, sizzling grills, and expertly mixed cocktails, keeping spirits high and stomachs happy.
Whether they were deep in Marvel debates or just soaking in the vibes, one thing was certain; the food was part of the conversation.
4. Hot takes & fan debates that stole the show
The discussions didn’t stop when the credits rolled. Instead, the film sparked passionate debates among superfans, film critics, and influencers like Abayomi Alvin, Saga Adeoluwa, and Groovy Mono. Questions flew: Is Sam Wilson the right pick for the shield? Will Marvel finally shake things up in a major way?
The heated back-and-forths proved that Marvel’s storytelling still has the power to unite (and divide) fans in the best way possible.
5. A glimpse into the future of cinema
Filmhouse After Dark is redefining cinema culture in Nigeria. From the premium setup to the interactive community experience, this franchise is proving that movie nights can be more than just watching a film; they can be an event in themselves.
If this is just the beginning, then we’re in for a thrilling year of next-level movie experiences.
Don’t miss out. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World is now showing nationwide at Filmhouse Cinemas!