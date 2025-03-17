Timini Egbuson’s ‘Reel Love’ dominates Nollywood box office for five consecutive weeks with ₦303 million

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Timini Egbuson’s cinematic debut, Reel Love has continued to dominate the Nigerian box office grossing over ₦300 million.
Nollywood has been taken by storm, and Reel Love is leading the charge! The romantic drama has officially grossed a staggering ₦303 million, holding the title of the highest-grossing Nollywood film for five consecutive weeks.
In an Instagram post by the film distributor, FilmOne, the film is going strong.
“₦303M and still going strong! Reel Love is the highest-grossing Nollywood title for 5 weeks in a row! Thank you for the love and support! Still showing in cinemas—don’t miss out! Distributed by @filmoneng,” the post said.
Reel Love weaves a tale of romance, heartbreak, and redemption, keeping audiences emotionally invested from start to finish.
Featuring an all-star cast, the film tells the story of two lovers navigating the highs and lows of love in the face of societal expectations, personal struggles, and unexpected twists.
The chemistry between the leads has been widely praised, drawing viewers into a love story that feels both real and relatable.
With a perfect blend of drama, humour, and heartfelt moments, it’s no wonder Reel Love continues to dominate conversations and cinema screens.
Reel Love opened to impressive numbers, grossing ₦40.5 million on its first day, making it Nollywood's second-highest debut, just behind Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa.
Over its opening weekend, the film amassed ₦99.2 million, securing the top spot in cinemas nationwide. The momentum continued as Reel Love crossed the ₦200 million mark, earning a total of ₦224.9 million by its third weekend.
As of now, the film has grossed over ₦303 million, maintaining its position as the highest-grossing Nollywood title for five consecutive weeks.
With its current earnings and counting, Reel Love is well on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of the year. If the momentum continues, it might just break more records in the coming weeks.
Directed by Kayode Kasum, Reel Love boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Muyiwa Ademola, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Hermes Iyele, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and Lilian Afegbai
Reel Love is still showing in cinemas nationwide.