Timini Egbuson’s ‘Reel Love’ dominates Nollywood box office for five consecutive weeks with ₦303 million

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Timini Egbuson’s cinematic debut, Reel Love has continued to dominate the Nigerian box office grossing over ₦300 million.

Nollywood has been taken by storm, and Reel Love is leading the charge! The romantic drama has officially grossed a staggering ₦303 million, holding the title of the highest-grossing Nollywood film for five consecutive weeks. In an Instagram post by the film distributor, FilmOne, the film is going strong. “₦303M and still going strong! Reel Love is the highest-grossing Nollywood title for 5 weeks in a row! Thank you for the love and support! Still showing in cinemas—don’t miss out! Distributed by @filmoneng,” the post said.

Reel Love weaves a tale of romance, heartbreak, and redemption, keeping audiences emotionally invested from start to finish.



Featuring an all-star cast, the film tells the story of two lovers navigating the highs and lows of love in the face of societal expectations, personal struggles, and unexpected twists. The chemistry between the leads has been widely praised, drawing viewers into a love story that feels both real and relatable.



With a perfect blend of drama, humour, and heartfelt moments, it’s no wonder Reel Love continues to dominate conversations and cinema screens.