These kinds of people can never make good filmmakers 

These are the kinds of people that will make terrible filmmakers, especially in today’s world.
So, you want to be a filmmaker? That’s great! Nollywood, Hollywood, and even YouTube need fresh, creative minds to shake things up. But hold up; before you dive in, let’s talk about the kind of people who should NEVER make films.
Filmmaking isn’t for everybody, and that’s okay. Some people just don’t have the mindset, discipline, or creativity to thrive in this chaotic but rewarding industry. If you recognize yourself (or someone you know) on this list, it might be time for a serious reality check!
1. The “I hate teamwork" person
If you think you can make a movie all by yourself, please, just stop.
Filmmaking is 100% teamwork; directors, writers, actors, cinematographers, editors, sound designers… the list goes on.
If you can’t work with people, you’re setting yourself up for failure. A bad filmmaker is one who never listens to feedback, someone who thinks they know everything (spoiler: they don’t), and people who love bossing others around but can’t take direction themselves.
2. The "I only want to be famous" person
Ah yes, the ones who just want clout.
News flash: Filmmaking isn’t about Instagram followers or red-carpet pictures. It’s about telling great stories. If you’re only in it for the fame, you’ll give up the moment things get tough (and trust me, they will get tough).
If you think success happens overnight, or you’re someone who wants to direct but has never picked up a camera or maybe you believe filmmaking is just about looking cool, then think again.
3. The "lazy creative"
If you hate hard work, filmmaking is not for you. Making a film takes months (sometimes years) of planning, scripting, shooting, editing, and promoting. If you’re not ready to lose sleep, work long hours, and push through challenges, you won’t last. If you’re a person who never finishes projects, one who thinks watching movies = knowing how to make them or maybe you who gives up at the first sign of stress.
4. The "copy & paste" filmmaker
Nobody wants another cheap knockoff of King of Boys or Omo Ghetto: The Saga.
If your only idea of creativity is copying what’s trending, you’re not a filmmaker but a follower. Real filmmakers take inspiration but add their unique twist to storytelling.
5. The "no patience" filmmaker
You cannot rush greatness, dear filmmaker.
From pre-production to post-production, everything takes time. If you can’t sit still to plan properly, wait for funding, or go through multiple drafts of a script, filmmaking will frustrate you. If you expect their first film to win an AMVCA, or think you can’t handle rejections or delays, then maybe you’re not yet ready.
6. The "I don’t watch movies" person
Wait, you want to be a filmmaker but don’t watch films? Make it make sense!
If you don’t study other films; old and new, Nollywood and international, you’re already setting yourself up for failure. Watching movies helps you understand storytelling, cinematography, acting, and what works vs. what doesn’t. People who don’t study great filmmakers, someone who only watch their movies and anyone who thinks they’re too talented to learn from others aren’t good filmmakers.
7. The "money first, quality later" filmmaker
Of course, money is important. But if your only goal is to cash out, your films will be terrible. Great filmmakers put story and quality first. The money will come when the work is GOOD. But if you’re making rushed, poorly shot, zero-effort films just to make quick cash, you’ll lose respect fast. A bad filmmaker is one who cuts corners to save money, those who only care about making back their budget and those who think people will watch anything" (we won’t).
Filmmaking is not for everyone, and that’s okay. But if you’re serious about it, be ready to learn, work hard, and respect the craft. If you recognize yourself in this list, it’s not too late to change. The best filmmakers are those who love storytelling, work well with people and
study the greats and put in the effort