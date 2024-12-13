The best foreign Christmas movies to stream on Showmax this season

While Nollywood has its fair share of holiday cheer, today we’re taking a deep dive into the foreign Christmas movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

The holidays are here, folks! It’s the season of cosy sweaters, twinkling lights, and endless Christmas movies. Whether you’re a fan of snow-covered landscapes, heartfelt reunions, or the occasional appearance of a jolly man in a red suit, Christmas movies have a magical way of putting us in the holiday spirit.

The options can feel overwhelming. Do you go for a timeless classic? A heartwarming family tale? Or maybe a rom-com where two impossibly attractive people fall in love in the most festive way imaginable? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Showmax has curated a sleigh-load of Christmas gems, and while Nollywood has its fair share of holiday cheer, today we’re taking a deep dive into the foreign Christmas movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Santa's Got Style

Santa's Got Style is a romantic holiday movie about Madison, a young woman whose holiday season takes a surprising turn when her crush, Ethan, secretly takes on the role of Santa Claus for a department store. As Madison works alongside this new, dashing Santa, she finds herself drawn to him without realising his true identity.

The film showcases a unique and modern take on Santa, reimagining him as a stylish and charming character who’s anything but ordinary. It is a feel-good energy that’s perfect for unwinding and embracing the season. If you’re looking for a movie that combines the sparkle of Christmas with an uplifting, romantic storyline, Santa’s Got Style is also a great option.

The First Noelle

This is more than your average Christmas movie. If you are looking for a Christmas movie with heart, humour, and a refreshing take on holiday romance, The First Noelle is a must-watch. The story revolves around two former best friends who unexpectedly fall for the same man, leading to a love triangle during the festive season. As the drama unfolds, the film explores themes of forgiveness, friendship, and the pursuit of true happiness, making it both relatable and heartwarming.

Four Christmases

If you enjoy romantic comedies with a festive twist, Four Christmases will definitely get you in the Christmas mood. Four Christmases is a light-hearted, comedic take on the chaos of family holidays. The movie follows a couple who, after their travel plans fall through, are forced to visit all four of their divorced parents in one day. It is packed with awkward family encounters, hilarious mishaps, and heartfelt moments that make it a perfect holiday watch.

A Hollywood Christmas

A Hollywood Christmas is a delightful holiday film that playfully explores the making of Christmas movies while telling its own charming holiday love story. It tells the story of a filmmaker known for Christmas movies whose real life starts to mirror the clichés of her scripts. Whether you love Christmas movies or enjoy a playful look at Hollywood, you should consider A Hollywood Christmas.

Silent Night