The best family-friendly TV series to binge on Netflix right now!

Finding the perfect family-friendly TV series can be a challenge; you need something that’s entertaining for kids but won’t make adults want to pull their hair out.

Luckily, Netflix has an amazing lineup of shows that cater to all ages, blending adventure, comedy, heartwarming lessons, and just the right amount of fun. Sometimes, you just want to kick back with the whole family, grab a bowl of popcorn, and watch something that everyone can enjoy; without worrying about awkward scenes or inappropriate jokes.

So, if you're looking for the next great show to binge with your family, here are some of the best family-friendly series on Netflix right now! So, whether you’re looking for laugh-out-loud sitcoms, feel-good dramas, or animated gems, here are some of the best family-friendly series to binge on Netflix. 1. Young Sheldon If your family loves The Big Bang Theory , then Young Sheldon is a must-watch. This hilarious yet heartwarming sitcom follows Sheldon Cooper as a child prodigy navigating high school at just 9 years old in Texas.

2. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Ever had a parent who tries too hard to be cool? Then Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will have you laughing out loud. This sitcom stars Jamie Foxx as a single dad trying (and failing) to connect with his teenage daughter, resulting in awkwardly hilarious situations.

3. The Good Place What happens when you accidentally end up in Heaven (but aren’t supposed to be there)? That’s the premise of The Good Place, a clever, hilarious comedy about ethics, redemption, and what it means to be a good person.

4. A Series of Unfortunate Events Based on the beloved book series, this show follows the Baudelaire orphans as they try to escape the evil Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris) and uncover their family’s dark secrets.

READ ALSO: Damson Idris: Must-watch films and TV series & where to stream them 5. Anne with an E A fresh take on the classic Anne of Green Gables, this series follows Anne Shirley, an orphan with a wild imagination, as she finds a home with a new family in a small town. The show is visually stunning, beautifully written, and full of lessons about kindness, courage, and finding where you belong.

6. The Healing Powers of Dude This underrated Netflix gem follows a boy with social anxiety who gets an emotional support dog named Dude. It’s lighthearted, funny, and heartwarming, with a great message about mental health and self-confidence.

7. Carmen Sandiego (Animated) Who doesn’t love a good adventure? This stylish, fast-paced animated series follows Carmen Sandiego, a Robin Hood-style thief who travels the world outsmarting bad guys and uncovering secrets.

8. The Upshaws