‘Okrika No Be Gutter’: Sylvester Madu fires back at critics over viral street-selling video

Veteran Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu has once again addressed the lingering controversy surrounding a viral video that showed him selling clothes on a busy street in Enugu.

The video, which first made the rounds in 2023, led many to believe the actor had fallen on hard times and was now dealing in second-hand clothes, locally referred to as okrika.

But Madu, who had previously explained that he was selling brand new clothes imported from the U.S., is now setting the record even straighter and with more fire in his voice.

“They keep talking about okrika like say na one thing for gutter. 80% of Nigerians, they use okrika,” Madu said in a new video, responding to the persistent online chatter and even some media coverage of the incident.

Clearly frustrated, the actor didn’t mince words as he called out what he sees as misplaced shame and judgment around second-hand items. “The cars that we drive now, okrika. Some of you people, your TVs in your house is okrika. Or you think it's only clothes that is okrika?”

In his latest remarks, Madu pointedly criticised platforms like TVC for discussing the incident in what he felt was a condescending tone. “This matter of okrika, mek una leave am alone. You guys should leave it alone because you don't know who's hurting,” he said, implying that such conversations could be more harmful than humorous.