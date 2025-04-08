Nolywood actor seen selling clothes on the street—Here’s the truth

Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu has finally spoken out in response to a viral video that sparked speculation about him selling second-hand clothes, commonly referred as 'okirika.'

However, in a recent interview, Madu set the record straight, confirming that he is indeed the man in the video, but firmly refuting the claim that he was selling used or second-hand items.

The clip quickly gained traction, with many social media users expressing surprise and concern, assuming the actor had fallen on hard times and resorted to trading used garments for survival.

The video, which surfaced online in 2023, showed the veteran actor at a busy street market in Enugu, arranging clothes on the bare ground and appearing to sell them to passersby.

According to Madu, the clothes he was seen displaying were all new, imported directly from the United States. He explained that the mere fact the clothing was spread out on the floor did not mean it was "okirika."

"First of all, I don’t sell okrika. Those clothes I was filmed selling are not necessarily okrika because they were on the floor. I don’t sell okrika. I import from I sell from the U.S.," he clarified.

The actor went on to shed more light on his entrepreneurial endeavors, revealing that his involvement in the clothing business is not new or recent.

In fact, he shared that he has been deeply engaged in the trade for more than three decades.

Madu explained that he purchases discounted or clearance-sale clothes from stores in the U.S., which he then ships to Nigeria for resale.

He emphasised that his business is well-structured, with several retail outlets and a network of employees managing day-to-day operations.

"I have multiple shops, and I have boys who sell for me. I don’t do big man, I go to the field to sell by myself. I have a lot of people selling for me. I have different shops. I monitor my business. I have been doing this business for over 30 years," he said.