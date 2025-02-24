‘Shōgun’ Dominates the 2025 SAG Awards – Full List of Winners

The award ceremony, which honours the year’s best television and film performances by actors, was held on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards delivered another unforgettable night, celebrating the best performances in film and television. Among the biggest winners was Shōgun, the historical drama series that took home three major awards, solidifying its dominance in the TV landscape.
The prestigious ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoured outstanding acting performances across various categories. For the first time, the event was also streamed live on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience.
Shōgun claimed the coveted Best Ensemble in a Drama TV Series award, while its lead stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, won Best Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.
Beyond Shōgun's triumph, the evening saw Conclave winning Best Ensemble Cast in film, Timothée Chalamet securing Best Actor for A Complete Unknown, and Demi Moore earning Best Actress for The Substance.
Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Jane Fonda was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her remarkable contributions to the industry.
From gripping dramas to standout comedies, here’s the complete list of winners from the 2025 SAG Awards:
Best ensemble cast
A Complete Unknown
Anora
WINNER: Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best Actress
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
Best supporting actor
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
WINNER: The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Best drama series ensemble
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
WINNER: Shogun
Slow Horses
Best actress – drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best actor – drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Best comedy series ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Best actor – comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best actress – comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor – limited series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best actress – limited series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)
The Boys
Fallout
The Penguin
WINNER: Shogun