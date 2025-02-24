‘Shōgun’ Dominates the 2025 SAG Awards – Full List of Winners

The award ceremony, which honours the year’s best television and film performances by actors, was held on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards delivered another unforgettable night, celebrating the best performances in film and television. Among the biggest winners was Shōgun, the historical drama series that took home three major awards, solidifying its dominance in the TV landscape.

The prestigious ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoured outstanding acting performances across various categories. For the first time, the event was also streamed live on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience.

Shōgun claimed the coveted Best Ensemble in a Drama TV Series award, while its lead stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, won Best Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

Beyond Shōgun's triumph, the evening saw Conclave winning Best Ensemble Cast in film, Timothée Chalamet securing Best Actor for A Complete Unknown, and Demi Moore earning Best Actress for The Substance.



Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Jane Fonda was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her remarkable contributions to the industry.

From gripping dramas to standout comedies, here’s the complete list of winners from the 2025 SAG Awards:

Best ensemble cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

WINNER: Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best Actress