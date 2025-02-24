Pulse logo
‘Shōgun’ Dominates the 2025 SAG Awards – Full List of Winners

24 February 2025 at 15:03
The award ceremony, which honours the year’s best television and film performances by actors, was held on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards delivered another unforgettable night, celebrating the best performances in film and television. Among the biggest winners was Shōgun, the historical drama series that took home three major awards, solidifying its dominance in the TV landscape.

The prestigious ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoured outstanding acting performances across various categories. For the first time, the event was also streamed live on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience.

Shōgun claimed the coveted Best Ensemble in a Drama TV Series award, while its lead stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, won Best Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

Beyond Shōgun's triumph, the evening saw Conclave winning Best Ensemble Cast in film, Timothée Chalamet securing Best Actor for A Complete Unknown, and Demi Moore earning Best Actress for The Substance.

Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Jane Fonda was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her remarkable contributions to the industry.

From gripping dramas to standout comedies, here’s the complete list of winners from the 2025 SAG Awards:

Best ensemble cast

  • A Complete Unknown

  • Anora

  • WINNER: Conclave

  • Emilia Perez

  • Wicked

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

  • WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

  • Daniel Craig, Queer

  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best Actress

Best supporting actor

  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

  • Yura Borisov, Anora

  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked

  • WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

  • Deadpool & Wolverine

  • Dune: Part Two

  • WINNER: The Fall Guy

  • Gladiator II

  • Wicked

Best drama series ensemble

  • Bridgerton

  • The Day of the Jackal

  • The Diplomat

  • WINNER: Shogun

  • Slow Horses

Best actress – drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock

  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat

  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best actor – drama

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

  • WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best comedy series ensemble

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

  • Shrinking

Best actor – comedy

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking

  • WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actress – comedy

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – limited series

  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress – limited series

  • Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

  • WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble (TV)

 

 


