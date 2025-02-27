Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD): A comprehensive biography

Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, widely known as RMD, is a distinguished Nigerian actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist.

Early Life and Education Born on July 6, 1961, in Aladja, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, he grew up in a household that valued education and discipline. For his early education, he attended Midwest College, Warri, and later Anglican Grammar School, where his love for the arts began to take shape. As a young boy, he had a flair for storytelling and often participated in school plays and drama productions. After his secondary education, he proceeded to the University of Benin (UNIBEN), where he studied Theatre Arts. This decision laid the foundation for his future career in the entertainment industry. However, RMD’s academic journey did not end there.



In 1997, he returned to school and earned a law degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), demonstrating his commitment to self-improvement and intellectual growth. Early Career: Journalism and Acting Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, RMD worked as a journalist. He wrote for publications such as Concord Newspapers, Metro Magazine, and The Guardian, focusing on entertainment and lifestyle.



His work as a journalist gave him insight into the entertainment industry and allowed him to network with key players in film and media. However, acting was always his true passion. He made his first major appearance on television in the 1980s, starring in Ripples, one of Nigeria’s most popular TV soap operas at the time. His performance in Ripples showcased his charisma, talent, and ability to command attention on screen.

Rise to Stardom in Nollywood In the 1990s, Nollywood experienced a boom, and RMD became one of the leading faces of the industry. His unique voice, sophisticated demeanour, and effortless delivery of roles made him a favourite among movie lovers. He starred in numerous classic films, often playing romantic leads, business tycoons, and authority figures. His performances exuded charm, intensity, and depth, making him one of the most respected actors of his generation.

Notable Films & TV Series Some of the movies and TV shows that cemented RMD’s status as a Nollywood legend include Out of Bounds (1997), Diamond Ring (1998), Keeping Faith (2002), The Wedding Party (1 & 2) (2016, 2017), Castle & Castle (1 & 2) (2018, 2021), Chief Daddy (1 & 2), Fine Wine (2021). He recently expanded his creative legacy by securing exclusive global deals for Radio Voice and Revelations , both of which he produced. Throughout his career, RMD has played diverse roles, from a devoted husband to a cunning villain, a struggling businessman to a powerful politician.

READ ALSO: Movies featuring Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo1) Political Career In 2008, RMD took a temporary break from Nollywood to serve in public office. He was appointed as the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, a position he held until 2015. During his tenure, he worked on policies to promote tourism and improve the arts and entertainment sector in the state. Even while in government, his influence in Nollywood remained strong, and he made a celebrated return to the industry after his service. Personal Life RMD’s personal life has also been of great interest to the public. He was first married to May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE), a respected journalist and publisher, who sadly passed away in 1996. Later, he married Jumobi Adegbesan, a former TV presenter, and their union has been blessed with children. Despite being a celebrity, RMD has managed to keep his family life relatively private, often emphasising the importance of family, love, and balance.

Achievements and Legacy RMD is not just an actor; he is a role model, mentor, and icon in Nollywood. Some of his achievements include the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) – Recognized for his contributions to the film industry; Best Actor Awards – Honored multiple times for his outstanding performances; Lifetime Achievement Awards – Acknowledging his long-standing impact on African cinema and the Nollywood Legend Status – He is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in Nigeria’s film history. Beyond acting, RMD has mentored younger actors and filmmakers, ensuring the continuous growth of Nollywood.