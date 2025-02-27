Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo1): A Detailed Biography

Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo1, is a renowned Nigerian radio personality, actress, comedian, and media entrepreneur.
She is best known for her role as Adaku in the hit television series Jenifa’s Diary, where her comedic timing and expressive personality won the hearts of millions.
Beyond acting, she has carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry through her work in radio broadcasting, stand-up comedy, and media management.
Early Life and Education
Omotunde Adebowale David was born on April 27, 1977, in Lagos State, Nigeria, but hails from Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State. She was raised in a disciplined yet supportive household, where she developed a love for public speaking, storytelling, and entertainment.
She attended Ijebu-Ode Anglican Girls' School, where she was actively involved in literary and debating societies. Even as a student, she had a knack for engaging audiences, making speeches, and performing in school plays.
However, despite her love for the arts, her parents encouraged her to pursue a more conventional career path.
Following their guidance, she enrolled at Lagos State University (LASU), where she obtained a degree in Law in 2000. After completing law school and being called to the Nigerian Bar, she practised law for three years.
However, her passion for entertainment continued to grow, and she soon made the bold decision to transition into broadcasting and media.
Career in broadcasting
Omotunde's foray into the media industry began in 2004, when she joined Radio Nigeria, working under the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN). Here, she underwent extensive training in radio broadcasting, learning the intricacies of on-air presentation, news delivery, and audience engagement.
She later moved to Metro FM, a Lagos-based radio station, where she continued to hone her craft. However, her big break came when she joined Wazobia FM 95.1, one of Nigeria’s most popular Pidgin-English radio stations. It was here that she adopted the stage name Lolo1 and became widely recognized for her witty, humorous, and engaging radio personality.
At Wazobia FM, she hosted the popular program Oga Madam Office, a show that resonated with many Nigerians due to its mix of humour, social commentary, and real-life discussions. She became a beloved voice on Nigerian airwaves, entertaining and educating her audience in equal measure.
After 15 years at Wazobia FM, Omotunde left in 2019 to explore new opportunities in media. She later joined Lasgidi FM, where she took on a managerial role while continuing as an on-air personality.
Acting Career: The rise of Adaku in Jenifa’s Diary
Omotunde’s transition from broadcasting to acting was seamless, thanks to her natural ability to deliver humorous and dramatic performances.
Her breakout role came when she was cast as Adaku in Funke Akindele’s widely acclaimed comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary. Adaku, a lively and outspoken character, quickly became a fan favourite. Her performance in the show was marked by her hilarious Igbo accent, exaggerated facial expressions, and impeccable comic timing.
Omotunde's portrayal of Adaku added depth to the series, making her one of the most memorable characters. Her character's love for food, dramatic reactions, and mischievous antics became an integral part of the show’s comedic appeal.
Following her success in Jenifa’s Diary, she received more acting opportunities, appearing in several Nollywood films, including: When Love Is Not Enough, Mokalik, The New Normal, Aunty Ada, and Finding Hubby.
Through her work in Nollywood, Omotunde continues to showcase her versatility as an actress, effortlessly switching between comedy, drama, and even romantic roles.
Comedy and stand-up performances
Beyond radio and acting, Omotunde is also an accomplished stand-up comedian. She has performed at major comedy shows across Nigeria, sharing the stage with top comedians like Ali Baba, Basketmouth, AY Makun, and Bovi.
Her comedy is often satirical and observational, touching on themes like Nigerian culture, relationships, motherhood, and societal expectations.
She has headlined several comedy specials and even organised her own comedy shows, including Oga Madam Live on Stage, and Lolo1 & Friends.
Her ability to connect with audiences through humour has made her a household name in Nigerian comedy.
Personal Life – Motherhood and Beyond
Omotunde Adebowale David is a proud mother of four children. She often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, giving fans an insight into her experiences as a working mother, entertainer, and entrepreneur.
She has spoken openly about balancing career and family, and how her children are her greatest source of joy and inspiration. Despite the demands of her career, she prioritises her role as a mother and ensures she remains actively involved in their lives.
Philanthropy and Social Impact
Aside from her entertainment career, Omotunde is passionate about women’s empowerment, mentorship, and youth development.
She frequently mentors young women aspiring to enter the entertainment industry, sharing insights from her journey and offering guidance on career growth.
She is also actively involved in various charitable initiatives, supporting causes related to education, women's empowerment, and underprivileged communities.
Achievements and Recognition
Omotunde’s impact in radio, acting, and comedy has earned her numerous awards and nominations, including Outstanding Female On-Air Personality, Best Comic Actress, Most Influential Radio Personality, and Top 100 Most Influential Women in Nigerian Entertainment
Her contributions to the entertainment industry continue to inspire upcoming talents in broadcasting, acting, and comedy.