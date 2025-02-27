Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo1): A Detailed Biography

Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo1, is a renowned Nigerian radio personality, actress, comedian, and media entrepreneur.

She is best known for her role as Adaku in the hit television series Jenifa’s Diary , where her comedic timing and expressive personality won the hearts of millions.

Beyond acting, she has carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian entertainment industry through her work in radio broadcasting, stand-up comedy, and media management.

Early Life and Education

Omotunde Adebowale David was born on April 27, 1977, in Lagos State, Nigeria, but hails from Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State. She was raised in a disciplined yet supportive household, where she developed a love for public speaking, storytelling, and entertainment.

She attended Ijebu-Ode Anglican Girls' School, where she was actively involved in literary and debating societies. Even as a student, she had a knack for engaging audiences, making speeches, and performing in school plays.

However, despite her love for the arts, her parents encouraged her to pursue a more conventional career path.

Following their guidance, she enrolled at Lagos State University (LASU), where she obtained a degree in Law in 2000. After completing law school and being called to the Nigerian Bar, she practised law for three years.

However, her passion for entertainment continued to grow, and she soon made the bold decision to transition into broadcasting and media.