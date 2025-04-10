‘My Father’s Shadow’ becomes first Nigerian fiction film in Cannes official lineup

In a groundbreaking achievement for Nigerian cinema, Akinola Davies Jr.'s debut feature film, My Father's Shadow, has been officially selected for the Un Certain Regard section at the 78th Festival de Cannes.
This marks the first time a Nigerian director has brought a Nigerian-set fiction feature into Cannes' official selection, highlighting a significant milestone for the nation's film industry.
Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1993 Nigerian presidential election, My Father's Shadow narrates the poignant journey of two young brothers spending a day in Lagos with their estranged father amidst escalating political unrest.
The film delves into themes of familial bonds and societal challenges during a pivotal moment in Nigeria's history.
Cast and Production
The film features British actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù in the lead role, portraying the father. Dìrísù, known for his performances in Gangs of London and His House, brings depth to the complex character.
The screenplay, co-written by Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies, was developed with the support of BBC Film, which previously backed their BAFTA-nominated short film, Lizard.
Production companies involved include Element Pictures and Fatherland Productions, with co-financing from BBC Film and the British Film Institute (BFI). The film was shot on location in Lagos, capturing the city's vibrant and chaotic essence.
Director's Vision
Akinola Davies Jr., reflecting on this historic selection, emphasized the collective effort behind the film:.
“This is a testament to everyone dedicated to telling authentic Nigerian stories: from crews to the countless technicians who power our film industry. It honors all those, past, present, and future, who laid the foundation for Nigerian cinema. I’m excited to be an ambassador for arthouse film in Nigeria, and even more excited for our cast and crew, whose talent and hard work truly deserve this spotlight.”
Industry Impact
The inclusion of My Father's Shadow in Cannes' official selection not only showcases the evolving landscape of Nigerian cinema but also sets a precedent for future filmmakers from the region to gain recognition on esteemed international platforms.
This achievement underscores the growing global appreciation for diverse storytelling and the rich narratives emerging from Africa.
Cannes Film Festival
The Un Certain Regard section at Cannes is renowned for highlighting innovative and daring works that offer unique perspectives. My Father's Shadow joins a curated lineup of films from around the world, reflecting a commitment to celebrating diverse cinematic voices.
