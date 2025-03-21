Must-watch films & series for this weekend

Weekends are the perfect time to unwind, and what better way to do so than by diving into a thrilling lineup of films and series?

Whether you’re in the mood for intense action, compelling drama, gripping mysteries, or thought-provoking storytelling, there’s something for everyone across streaming platforms and cinemas this week. Here are the top must-watch titles and where you can catch them. Grind Season 2 (Prime Video) Returning for its second season, Grind continues the journey of Tarela, played by Eso Dike, as she navigates the unforgiving streets of Lagos. This season raises the stakes with bigger challenges, unexpected twists, and even tougher decisions as she fights to survive in a city where ambition is everything. Directed by Orire Nwani and Joshua Tso-Tso, and produced by Josh Olaoluwa and Roberta Orioma under The Clan Production Studios, the series also features Daniel Abua and Rosanne Chikwendu. If you loved Season 1, get ready for an even more intense ride. Grind Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on March 7, 2025.

Everything Light Touches (Africa Magic, Showmax) A touching coming-of-age drama, Everything Light Touches follows an autistic chess prodigy struggling through grief and the trials of life. Directed by Elma Baisie and Adejo “Story Priest” Emmanuel, the film stars Eric Emeka and Tope Olowoniyan. With a beautiful mix of emotion and perseverance, Everything Light Touches aired on Africa Magic on March 8, 2025. It is also available on Showmax.

Suky (Prime Video)

Cartel (Cinemas) Step into the dangerous world of drug cartels with Cartel, a high-stakes crime thriller directed by Elvis Chucks. Starring Bolanle Ninalowo as a kingpin whose empire is crumbling, the film delivers powerful performances from Broda Shaggi, Clarion Chukwurah, and Chika Ike.



Shot by renowned cinematographer Lance Gewer, Cartel brings cinematic grit and suspense to the big screen. Released on March 7, 2025, it’s now showing in cinemas nationwide.

Finding Me (Prime Video) Funke Akindele’s latest project, Finding Me, takes viewers on a heartfelt journey of self-discovery, refreshingly blending comedy and drama. Featuring an all-star cast including Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, and Dakore Egbuson-Akande, the film explores the complexities of love, confidence, and purpose in modern life. With Akindele at the helm as writer, director, and producer under The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), Finding Me offers an entertaining yet insightful cinematic experience. Now streaming on Prime Video.

Red Line (Cinemas) Red Line shines a light on sexual harassment and corruption in Nigerian universities. Starring Adunni Ade as a student fighting back against a predatory professor (played by Sam Dede), the film unfolds as a gripping tale of justice and resistance. Directed by Teco Benson and produced by Eno Udo, Red Line also features Shaffy Bello, Norbert Young, and Tony Akposheri. A crucial, eye-opening story, Red Line premiered in cinemas on March 14, 2025, and is still screening nationwide.