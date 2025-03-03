MAGGI ANNOUNCES ‘TALES OF RAMADAN’, A NEW LIMITED SERIES FOR RAMADAN

Maggi is set to launch its new Ramadan-themed television series, ‘Tales of Ramadan’, which will air on multiple terrestrial and cable TV stations across Nigeria, including Zee World, Africa Magic, and NTA.

Conceptified Media, led by prolific filmmakers Josh Olaoluwa and Orire Nwani, is the production house behind this exciting series. Set in Northern Nigeria, the six-part series explores the lives of different families, highlighting themes of family, friendship, and food during the holy month of Ramadan, offering a heartfelt and culturally rich narrative.

Directed by Orire Nwani and shot by renowned cinematographer Davidson ‘Fedworks’ Edeogu, ‘Tales of Ramadan’ will begin airing across ten Nigerian TV stations starting March 1, 2025. The series is produced by Josh Olaoluwa, Ifeoluwa Fatogun, and Hope Eniayekan, with the screenplay written by Tomi Folowosele.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Uzee Usman, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Ijapari Ben-Hirki, and Adam Garba, this series promises to deliver an engaging viewing experience.

This project follows the duo’s recent local success, and International recognition with powerhouse organisations such as Film Independent, Venice Film Festival, Torino Film Lab, Red Sea Foundation and Slamdance amongst others.