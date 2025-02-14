Movies to watch in cinemas this Valentine’s weekend

These are some movies you can watch in the cinemas this Valentine's weekend.

Valentine’s weekend is here, and whether you're boo’d up, rolling deep with your friends, or just treating yourself to a solo date, there’s no better way to spend it than at the cinemas. From heart-fluttering romances to feel-good comedies, we’ve curated the perfect movie lineup for you. This year’s Valentine’s box office is serving everything; passionate love stories, and messy entanglements. Summer Rain If you're in the mood for a soft, emotional love story that will have you texting your ex (or current boo) right after, Summer Rain is the movie for you. It’s the classic tale of love found, love lost, and love found again; but with a refreshing twist.



The chemistry between the leads? The cinematography? Chef’s kiss. If you love movies that tug at your heartstrings, Summer Rain is your go-to.

Love Lockdown Ever wondered what would happen if you and your partner got trapped together with no escape? Love Lockdown takes us on a wild, hilarious, and sometimes chaotic ride as a couple is forced to confront their issues while stuck in an apartment during a citywide lockdown.



Secrets come out, tempers flare, and love is put to the test. It’s a relatable, funny, and heartwarming story; perfect for couples who love a little drama with their romance. It stars Andrew Yaw Bunting, Detola Jones, and Yewande Osamein.

Reel Love At its core, Reel Love is a feel-good romance with plenty of drama. The story follows Tomide, a social media influencer, and Rachel, an entrepreneur, whose first meeting is anything but friendly. They start off as total enemies, but with a crazy idea from Tomide’s fiancee, Imani they end up pretending to be a couple to boost Tomide’s online fame. Things take an unexpected turn when Rachel actually falls for Tomide, not knowing he has a fiancee. Meanwhile, Tomide’s fiancée finds out about his growing feelings for Rachel and breaks things off. As if that wasn’t enough, she tips off a whistle-blower, exposing all his secrets. With romance, heartbreak, and the messy side of social media, Reel Love delivers a fun and emotional ride that keeps the audience entertained.

Something About the Briggs Love isn’t just about romance; it’s also about family, and Something About the Briggs delivers a powerful story that blends both.



The film follows a couple trying to navigate their relationship while dealing with the expectations and chaos of their very different families.



Think Meet the Parents but with that Nigerian spice. Expect drama, comedy, and touching moments that will make you appreciate love in all its forms.