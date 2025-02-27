Movies featuring Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo1)

Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo1, has built a solid reputation as a radio host, actress, and comedian in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

While many recognise her from Jenifa’s Diary, where she played the hilarious and food-loving Adaku, her acting career extends far beyond the small screen. Over the years, she has been featured in several Nollywood movies, showcasing her versatility, humour, and ability to take on both comedic and dramatic roles. If you're a fan of Lolo1 and want to see her in action outside of Jenifa’s Diary, here’s a detailed list of movies she has featured in. 1. Finding Hubby (2020) & Finding Hubby 2 (2022) Directed by Femi D. Ogunsanwo , Finding Hubby follows the romantic and comedic misadventures of a young woman trying to find the perfect partner. Omotunde Adebowale David plays a vibrant and hilarious supporting role, bringing her signature comedic style to the film. The movie was well received, leading to the release of Finding Hubby 2 in 2022, where Lolo1 reprised her role. If you enjoy romantic comedies with a Nollywood twist, this film is worth watching.

2. Mokalik (2019) Directed by the legendary Kunle Afolayan, Mokalik is a coming-of-age film that follows the story of an 11-year-old boy who spends a day as an apprentice at a mechanic workshop. Omotunde Adebowale David features in this film alongside top actors like Femi Adebayo, Simi, Charles Okocha, and Faithia Balogun . Her role in the movie adds to its rich humour and vibrant storytelling, making it a standout in her filmography.

3. The New Normal (2020) In The New Normal, Lolo1 takes on a more dramatic role compared to her usual comedic characters. The film follows the lives of different individuals navigating personal struggles, relationships, and societal expectations. Omotunde’s performance proves that she is not just a comic actress but also has the depth and emotional range to handle serious roles.

4. When Love Is Not Enough (2019) A romantic drama that explores the complexities of love, trust, and relationships, When Love Is Not Enough features Lolo1 in a supporting role. She plays a fun yet insightful character, offering wisdom and comic relief in the midst of the film’s dramatic storyline.

5. Aunty Ada (2022) Lolo1 takes centre stage in Aunty Ada, where she delivers a standout performance as the title character. The film revolves around family, tradition, and societal pressures, with Omotunde bringing her charismatic presence to the lead role. Her chemistry with the supporting cast and her ability to balance humour with emotional depth make this film one of her most memorable projects. 6. Dear Affy (2020) This romantic comedy, directed by Samuel Olatunji, features an ensemble cast including Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole , Williams Uchemba, Odunlade Adekola, and Bimbo Ademoye. Omotunde Adebowale David plays a comedic role, adding to the film's humour as it tells the story of a perfectionist bride-to-be whose life takes an unexpected turn.

7. Knockout (2019) Knockout is a sports-themed comedy film that follows the chaotic world of boxing and the people involved in it. Lolo1 appears in a funny and energetic role, bringing her signature loud, witty, and humourous personality to the film.

8. City Hustlers (2022) This comedy-drama tells the story of a group of Lagos hustlers trying to navigate life in a fast-paced city. Omotunde delivers an entertaining performance that perfectly captures the hustle-and-bustle lifestyle of Lagosians.

9. Progressive Tailors Club (2021) Produced by Anthill Studios and directed by Biodun Stephen , Progressive Tailors Club is a politically charged comedy that explores the chaotic world of a local tailor association. Omotunde stars alongside Femi Adebayo , Bolaji Ogunmola, Funnybone, Rachael Oniga, and Adedimeji Lateef, bringing her sharp humour and expressive personality to the film.