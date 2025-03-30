Motherhood is a universal experience that Nollywood has captured in all its beauty, complexity, and depth.

We’ve self-sacrificing single mothers to fierce matriarchs navigating power and survival. These unforgettable portrayals of motherhood leave lasting impressions. This Mother’s Day, we celebrate these powerful on-screen mothers, women who have made us laugh, cry, and appreciate the irreplaceable role of mothers in our lives. Here’s a look at some of the most unforgettable motherhood portrayals in Nollywood. Maami – Tunde Kelani’s Maami Funke Akindele delivers a deeply moving performance in Maami, a film that tells the story of a struggling single mother raising her son, Kashimawo, with love, values, and resilience despite poverty. Adapted from Femi Osofisan’s novel, Maami showcases the strength of a mother who sacrifices everything to ensure her son’s future is bright. Akindele’s portrayal is heartfelt and raw, making Maami a touching tribute to the power of maternal love.

Sista – Biodun Stephen’s Sista Biodun Stephen , known for her emotionally rich storytelling, presents Sista , a film about a single mother who faces life’s struggles head-on while raising her children. Kehinde Bankole embodies the character with grace and depth, portraying a woman determined to give her children the best, no matter the hardships. This film is a testament to the sacrifices mothers make and the sheer resilience that defines their journey.

Eniola Salami – Sola Sobowale in Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys Sola Sobowale ’s Eniola Salami is an unforgettable force in King of Boys, balancing maternal devotion with the cutthroat world of politics and crime. Though she is feared by many, her love for her children is evident, even when they challenge her power. Sobowale’s portrayal of a mother who commands respect while battling her inner vulnerabilities is nothing short of legendary.

Mama Obalola – Chioma Akpotha in Jade Osiberu’s Gangs of Lagos Chioma Akpotha brings warmth and depth to her role in Gangs of Lagos as Mama Obalola, a mother trying to shield her child from the harsh realities of street life. Her performance highlights the deep emotional connection between mother and child, showing that even in the face of adversity, a mother’s love remains a guiding force.

Uduak – Toyin Abraham in Nimbe In Nimbe, Toyin Abraham plays Uduak, a mother struggling to keep her family together while dealing with an abusive husband and a son spiraling into bad company. Her character is flawed yet relatable, reflecting the harsh realities many mothers face when trying to protect their children in difficult circumstances. Abraham’s performance adds emotional weight to the film, making it a significant portrayal of the challenges of motherhood.