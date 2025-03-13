Lagos court orders public apology over cultural misrepresentation in ‘Gangs of Lagos’

A Lagos State High Court has ruled in favour of the Isale-Eko Descendants Union (IEDU) in its lawsuit against Amazon Web Services Nigeria and the producers of Gangs of Lagos, compelling them to issue a public apology for misrepresenting the revered Eyo Festival and the Isale-Eko community.

The case, filed under Suit No: LD/6903GCM/2023, was brought forward by members of the Isale-Eko community, who argued that the film; released on Amazon Prime Video depicted their cultural heritage in a distorted and offensive manner. The central issue revolved around the portrayal of the Eyo Masquerade, a symbol of tradition and peace, which the plaintiffs claimed was inaccurately linked to gang violence in the movie. After months of legal proceedings, Justice Idowu Alakija approved the Terms of Settlement agreed upon by the involved parties. As part of the resolution, the producers of Gangs of Lagos (Respondents 3-11) are mandated to publicly acknowledge their misrepresentation of the Eyo Festival and extend an official apology to the Isale-Eko people.

READ ALSO: Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Returns for 11th Edition: Here’s what to expect Additionally, Amazon Web Services Nigeria Limited (Respondent 12), which facilitated the movie’s distribution, must also issue an apology on its official letterhead, recognising the concerns raised by the Isale-Eko Descendants Union. Speaking on the court’s decision, the Chairman of the Isale-Eko Descendants Union, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adeniji Kazeem, described the ruling as a significant victory in safeguarding Nigeria’s cultural identity. “This verdict sets a precedent for the protection of our indigenous traditions and ensures that filmmakers approach cultural representation with greater responsibility,” Kazeem stated.

He further called on both national and state film regulatory bodies to enforce stricter content guidelines, particularly for productions released on global streaming platforms. According to Kazeem, inaccurate portrayals of cultural symbols not only mislead audiences but also erode the integrity of Nigeria’s rich heritage. The controversy surrounding Gangs of Lagos sparked widespread debate upon its release, with many Nigerians divided on whether the film’s depiction was a case of creative license or cultural insensitivity.