₦50 Million and Counting: 'Labake Olododo' storms cinemas and tops the box office

Iyabo Ojo’s Labake Olododo has taken the Nollywood scene by storm, topping the box office and quickly becoming the second-largest debut for 2025.

In just its opening weekend, Labake Olododo amassed an impressive ₦50 million in box office revenue, marking an exciting milestone for the film and proving that audiences are more than ready for thrilling, captivating Nollywood stories.

Labake Olododo is an emotional rollercoaster that explores themes of love, betrayal, and self-discovery in the face of societal pressures. The film follows the journey of Labake, a young woman caught between the complexities of traditional expectations and her desire to live a life of her own choosing. Produced by Iyabo Ojo, At the heart of Labake Olododo is a story of resilience and self-discovery, capturing the universal struggle of finding one's voice amidst societal pressure.

Iyabo Ojo is a renowned Nigerian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur, celebrated for her significant contributions to Nollywood.



With a career spanning over two decades, she is widely recognised for her powerful performances in both Yoruba and English-language films. If you love a well-rounded story that combines deep emotional layers with drama and a sprinkle of romance, this film is definitely for you.