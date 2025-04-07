‘It’s getting tiring’: Jaiyeola Kuti questions the trend of dancing to promote Nollywood movies

Veteran Nollywood actress Jaiyeola Kuti has taken to Instagram to express her frustration with the current marketing trend in the industry where producers and actors turn to dance skits and social media gimmicks to promote their films.

In a heartfelt video posted on her page, the actress didn’t mince words as she addressed fellow filmmakers, including Funke Akindele, over what she called an increasingly exhausting routine. "I've seen a lot of ongoing discussion online concerning executive producers, producers, dancing to, you know, [promote] their movies." With visible emotion, Kuti opened up about the sacrifices many filmmakers make just to get a movie to the audience. "Some executive producers go as far as to sell what they have to make a good movie... because, indeed, a good movie is a lot of money." The actress revealed that when she made her first film, she didn't have to do much for it to be successful. "I made my money plus interest. You understand?" she said. However, the experience was vastly different the second time around. After putting together funds with her partner, they not only financed the production but also had to pour more money into publicity. "Post this, Post that... we go to radio, we go to television," she lamented. Kuti questioned the pressure producers now face to become entertainers beyond their craft. "Not everybody can dance like Funke Akindele," she noted. "God made everybody beautiful and imbued all of us in different ways. Everybody has a place in art."

While praising Akindele for her natural charisma and dance skills, she expressed concern that such trends set unrealistic expectations for others. "If dancing is what will make it sell, maybe we should start then," she said, ironically. She further criticised the shift from acting to creating social media content as a survival strategy. "Now some of us are turning from proper actors to skit makers," she said. She shared how costly her production Blacksmith was, involving over 200 people, and how heartbreaking it is to put that kind of effort into a project only to be met with pressure to go viral instead of letting the film speak for itself. "Viewers, you need to help us," she pleaded. "If that person is on the latrine, shitting is what is making the person to sell, the next person is going to go and shit on the latrine. Just because it worked for somebody doesn’t mean it will work for you."