 Iyabo Ojo’s ‘Labake Olododo’ set for premiere this March

Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord, Iyabo Ojo’s Epic movie is set to hit the cinemas on March 28, 2025.



Nollywood is set to witness another cinematic moment as Lagos plays host to the anticipated premiere of Iyabo Ojo ’s latest film, Labake Olododo . Labake Olododo follows the story of a courageous woman navigating complex power dynamics, loyalty, and leadership challenges. Rooted in Yoruba culture, the film incorporates traditional language and music, aiming to offer an authentic portrayal of its setting and themes.

Premiere highlights The event will feature a green carpet with an “Inner Warrior” fashion theme, where attendees are expected to embrace bold and empowering looks. Guests will also have access to food and drinks as part of the screening experience. Beyond the film itself, the premiere aligns with International Women’s Month, highlighting the role of female-driven narratives in Nollywood. Ojo, who has built a reputation for producing and starring in notable Yoruba-language films, leads this latest project as both actress and producer. READ ALSO: The most-paid actresses in the Nigerian film industry