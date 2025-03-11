Iyabo Ojo unveils the official trailer for 'Labake Olododo,' set for release this March

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has unveiled the official trailer for her much-anticipated epic film, Labake Olododo, set to grace cinemas nationwide on March 28, 2025.
Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord, is a gripping historical drama that delves into themes of loyalty, power struggles, and the burden of leadership.
From the stunning visuals in the trailer, it is evident that the film is set in pre-colonial Yoruba land, a time of warring kingdoms, sacred traditions, and the fight for survival.
Iyabo Ojo, who plays the titular character Labake, is portrayed as a strong-willed and courageous woman navigating the treacherous world of political alliances and personal sacrifices.
The trailer hints at a power struggle that threatens the peace of the land, forcing Labake to make difficult choices that test her values and destiny.
The cinematography, elaborate costumes, and well-executed battle scenes seen in the trailer suggest that Labake Olododo will be a visually stunning and action-packed film.
The Yoruba language, cultural references, and traditional music further enrich the authenticity of the story, making it a must-watch for lovers of epic Nollywood productions.
A star-studded cast
In addition to Iyabo Ojo's lead role, Labake Olododo boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including some of Nollywood’s finest actors known for their ability to embody complex characters.
The film features Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kunle Afolayan, and Mr. Macaroni.
A collaborative production of Nollywood giants
Labake Olododo is produced by Fespris Production, the film company owned by Iyabo Ojo, in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, Abazee Productions, and Alaba Ultimate.
The film is directed by Biodun Stephen, a filmmaker renowned for her compelling storytelling, strong character development, and emotionally resonant films.
This collaboration between multiple powerhouse production teams suggests that Labake Olododo is a high-budget project with international appeal.
The film industry has witnessed a recent surge in epic Nollywood films, and Labake Olododo seems poised to join the ranks of other commercially successful Yoruba historical dramas.