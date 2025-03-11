Iyabo Ojo unveils the official trailer for 'Labake Olododo,' set for release this March

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has unveiled the official trailer for her much-anticipated epic film, Labake Olododo, set to grace cinemas nationwide on March 28, 2025.

Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord, is a gripping historical drama that delves into themes of loyalty, power struggles, and the burden of leadership.



From the stunning visuals in the trailer, it is evident that the film is set in pre-colonial Yoruba land, a time of warring kingdoms, sacred traditions, and the fight for survival. Iyabo Ojo, who plays the titular character Labake, is portrayed as a strong-willed and courageous woman navigating the treacherous world of political alliances and personal sacrifices.

The trailer hints at a power struggle that threatens the peace of the land, forcing Labake to make difficult choices that test her values and destiny. The cinematography, elaborate costumes, and well-executed battle scenes seen in the trailer suggest that Labake Olododo will be a visually stunning and action-packed film.



The Yoruba language, cultural references, and traditional music further enrich the authenticity of the story, making it a must-watch for lovers of epic Nollywood productions.

In addition to Iyabo Ojo's lead role, Labake Olododo boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including some of Nollywood's finest actors known for their ability to embody complex characters.



The film features Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kunle Afolayan, and Mr. Macaroni.