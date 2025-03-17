‘I have an Odumodu Blvck feature coming!’ – Olumide Oworu [Exclusive]

Nollywood actor, Olumide Oworu has announced his upcoming feature with Nigerian music artiste, Odomodu Blvck.

Olumide Oworu is stepping into a new era. Once known primarily as the lovable Tari from The Johnsons, the actor is now embracing a more dynamic career path; one that includes bold new roles, and a deep dive into music.

Many may not know this, but Oworu has always had a passion for music. While his acting career took precedence, he never abandoned his musical aspirations. In fact, he has something major in the works.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, he revealed that he will be collaborating with Odumodu Blvck on a project.

“Music is still there. I'm putting out a project, God willing, this year. I'm just putting the finishing touches on that. But it's been really hard juggling that with film. But I believe I found a balance now. I’ve got a couple of features already that I'm most excited for. Should I be giving away this much? I don't know. But I have an Odumodu Blvck feature. Yeah, it's going very well. This year, everything is according to plan. So this question, ah, who sends me this?” he said.