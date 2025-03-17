‘I have an Odumodu Blvck feature coming!’ – Olumide Oworu [Exclusive]

Nollywood actor, Olumide Oworu has announced his upcoming feature with Nigerian music artiste, Odomodu Blvck.
Olumide Oworu is stepping into a new era. Once known primarily as the lovable Tari from The Johnsons, the actor is now embracing a more dynamic career path; one that includes bold new roles, and a deep dive into music.
Many may not know this, but Oworu has always had a passion for music. While his acting career took precedence, he never abandoned his musical aspirations. In fact, he has something major in the works.
In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, he revealed that he will be collaborating with Odumodu Blvck on a project.
“Music is still there. I'm putting out a project, God willing, this year. I'm just putting the finishing touches on that. But it's been really hard juggling that with film. But I believe I found a balance now. I’ve got a couple of features already that I'm most excited for. Should I be giving away this much? I don't know. But I have an Odumodu Blvck feature. Yeah, it's going very well. This year, everything is according to plan. So this question, ah, who sends me this?” he said.
An Odumodu Blvck collaboration? That’s definitely one to look forward to!
On growing up a millennial with Gen Zers and how he thinks the two generations are different, he stated that he loved how expressive they are about pressing societal issues.
“So I like the fact that they speak up. So I might not always agree with how it's presented, but at the end of the day, it's a step in the right direction that they're at least speaking up and fighting for what they believe is fair. And I think moving forward, that's just gonna shape the ideologies for Nigerians to come. So I think we're then going to be in a society where people are going to be held more accountable. I look forward to that society,” he concluded.
From television screens to music studios and even the political scene, Olumide Oworu is proving that he’s not afraid to evolve.
Whether he’s taking on new acting roles, stepping into the booth for a highly anticipated Odumodu Blvck collaboration, or reflecting on the cultural shifts happening in Nigeria, he’s embracing every part of his journey.