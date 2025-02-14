How to enjoy Valentine’s Day as a film lover flying solo

If you’re a single film lover, I bet you can enjoy Valentine’s even better than couples out there. Let me tell you how.

Valentine’s Day is the one day a year when couples flood the streets, posting pictures on social media, and making the rest of us wonder if we missed a memo.



If you’re single this Valentine’s (by choice or by forces beyond your control), don’t sweat it. Who needs candlelit dinners and couple goals when you have the ultimate love affair waiting for you; films?

Relationships are cute and all, but this Valentine’s, instead of drowning in self-pity (or worse, texting your ex), why not embrace the beauty of flying solo?

Whether you’re a hardcore cinephile, a casual moviegoer, or just looking for an excuse to dodge Valentine’s Day expectations, I’ve got you covered.



From solo movie marathons to indulging in the most dramatic, heart-wrenching romances (so you can pretend you don’t care about love while low-key shedding a tear), here’s your ultimate guide to making Valentine’s Day all about you.

1. Romantic movie marathon? Or an anti-Valentine’s binge?

The first order of business; what’s your mood? Are you in the “love is beautiful” camp, or are you more of a “romance is a scam” type this year? Either way, the movies have got you covered.



Feeling the love? Go all in with timeless classics like Before Sunrise, The Notebook, or Crazy Rich Asians. Nollywood lovers? Try The Wedding Party, Isoken, or Reel Love.



Over the love hype? Then it’s time for an anti-Valentine’s binge! Go for Gone Girl, John Wick (because nobody does heartbreak revenge like Keanu), or Nollywood’s Shanty Town if you want something intense and thrilling.

2. Treat yourself to a solo cinema date

Who says you need a plus-one to enjoy a movie on the big screen? This weekend, the cinemas are packed with exciting releases, and guess what?



You don’t have to argue about which film to see. Just pick your top choice, grab the biggest tub of popcorn (because no one is stealing from it), and settle in for a great time.

Here are some must-watch films in cinemas this Valentine’s weekend: Summer Rain, Love Lockdown, and Reel Love

3. Host a virtual watch party

Just because you’re solo doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with friends! Pick a movie, set up a group chat and stream a film together while sharing live reactions. Whether you’re swooning, roasting, or full-on analysing the cinematography, it’s all good vibes.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax make it easy to watch together from anywhere. So, if your bestie is miles away or your film-loving sibling is in another city, you can still enjoy a cosy movie night.