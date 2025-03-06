Headies 2025 introduces ‘Soundtrack of the Year’ category, honouring music in Nollywood films

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards is set to recognize an exciting new category; Soundtrack of the Year, spotlighting original songs created for films and TV series.
This non-voting category celebrates the fusion of music and cinema, acknowledging six Nollywood productions that have delivered compelling soundtracks.
Among the nominees are “Eledumare” from Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, performed by Teledalase; “Lose to Gain” from Breath of Life, composed by Kaline; and “Emotions,” a collaboration between Tiwa Savage and Asa for Water and Garri. Also in the running are Kill Boro’s title track by Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan, “Orisa” by Beriola from Orisa, and the soundtrack for A Tribe Called Judah, produced by TCJ & Abbey Wonder.
Full List of Nominees for Soundtrack of the Year
Eledumare – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
Lose to Gain – Kaline (Breath of Life)
Kill Boro – Native Filmworks & Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)
Orisa – Beriola (Orisa)
Emotions – Tiwa Savage & Asa (Water and Garri)
Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack – TCJ & Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah)
Meet the Artists Behind the Nominated Tracks
Teledalase Ogundipe- A Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter known for her introspective lyrics and soulful melodies. Her discography includes projects such as The Bad Wife Has No Tongue, Peace, Taste of Life, and Orun O Gbeke.
Kaline Akinkugbe – A pianist, singer, and composer who has contributed original scores to Nollywood, including Breath of Life and Banana Island Ghost. Her own songs include For Me, Here I Am, and Tell You of My Love.
Native Filmworks & Wizard Chan – Native Filmworks, the production house behind Kill Boro, collaborated with Wizard Chan, a past Headies winner in the Best Alternative Song category. The artist has released albums such as The Messenger and Time Traveller.
Beriola (Khalid Ayanshina) – A singer-songwriter with a mix of afrobeats and highlife influences. His music includes Africa, Buoda Alakori, and Maami, and he dropped an EP titled Beca in 2023.
Tiwa Savage & Asa – Tiwa Savage, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated artists, blends afrobeats, R&B, and pop. Asa, known for her soulful style, has a legacy of hits like Jailer, Fire on the Mountain, and Bibanke.
TCJ & Abbey Wonder – TCJ represents the production team behind A Tribe Called Judah, while Abbey Wonder is a renowned music producer with tracks like Komasava, Regular, and Ride or Die.
The Films Behind the Soundtracks
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre – A Netflix series directed by Kunle Afolayan, continuing the story of Saro and Arolake. Now existing as a ghost, Saro is given an afterlife but must undo the resurrection of 20 souls he once brought back.
Breath of Life – Directed by BB Sasore, this drama follows Timi, a former clergyman and decorated cadet whose life unravels after a tragic family loss, leading him on a dangerous path of revenge.
Kill Boro – A film by Obayuwana Courage that explores the struggles of Elijah, a young boy trapped in an abusive household, as he seeks refuge with a notorious gang leader.
Orisa – A Yoruba epic directed by Odunlade Adekola, centring on King Oba Adefolarin, who battles both supernatural forces and political threats as he fights to maintain control of his kingdom.
Water and Garri – Directed by Meji Alabi and starring Tiwa Savage, the film tells the story of a fashion designer returning home to Africa after a decade abroad, following a personal tragedy that forces her to rediscover her roots.
A Tribe Called Judah – A Funke Akindele and Adeoluwa Owu film that follows a single mother raising five sons, each from different ethnic backgrounds, as they navigate family, culture, and identity.
The winner of the Soundtrack of the Year award will be unveiled at the Headies Awards ceremony on April 5, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, marking the event’s return home after two years in the United States.