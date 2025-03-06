Headies 2025 introduces ‘Soundtrack of the Year’ category, honouring music in Nollywood films

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards is set to recognize an exciting new category; Soundtrack of the Year, spotlighting original songs created for films and TV series.

Kaline Akinkugbe – A pianist, singer, and composer who has contributed original scores to Nollywood, including Breath of Life and Banana Island Ghost. Her own songs include For Me, Here I Am, and Tell You of My Love.

Native Filmworks & Wizard Chan – Native Filmworks, the production house behind Kill Boro, collaborated with Wizard Chan, a past Headies winner in the Best Alternative Song category. The artist has released albums such as The Messenger and Time Traveller.

Beriola (Khalid Ayanshina) – A singer-songwriter with a mix of afrobeats and highlife influences. His music includes Africa, Buoda Alakori, and Maami, and he dropped an EP titled Beca in 2023.

Tiwa Savage & Asa – Tiwa Savage, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated artists, blends afrobeats, R&B, and pop. Asa, known for her soulful style, has a legacy of hits like Jailer, Fire on the Mountain, and Bibanke.