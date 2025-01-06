Full list of Golden Globes 2025 winners

Held on Sunday, January 5, in Beverly Hills, California, the 82nd ceremony brought together Hollywood’s brightest stars to celebrate the best of 2024.

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year" is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards honoured the finest in film and television, showcasing outstanding achievements across major categories.

Hosted solo for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser, the event was a night of glamour, laughter, and memorable wins.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners and nominees:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez — Winner

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks — Winner

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain — Winner

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — Winner

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — Winner

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun — Winner

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — Winner

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Peter Straughan, Conclave — Winner

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong, Single Lady — Winner

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Emilia Pérez — Winner

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin— Winner

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country — Winner

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Demi Moore, The Substance — Winner

Amy Adams, Lightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Zendaya, Challengers

Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man — Winner

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Flow — Winner

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Director — Motion Picture

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist — Winner

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers — Winner

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

El Mal, by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard (from "Emilia Pérez") — Winner

Beautiful That Way, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt (from "The Last Showgirl")

Compress/Repress, by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino (from "Challengers")

Forbidden Road, by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek ("Better Man")

Kiss The Sky, by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi (from "The Wild Robot")

Mi Camino, by Clément Ducol and Camille (from "Emilia Pérez")

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked — Winner

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer — Winner

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical

Hacks— Winner

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Anna Sawai, Shōgun — Winner

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Television Series — Drama

Shōgun — Winner

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The Diplomat

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here — Winner

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist — Winner

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Brutalist — Winner

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emilia Pérez — Winner

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance