Full list of Golden Globes 2025 winners

Held on Sunday, January 5, in Beverly Hills, California, the 82nd ceremony brought together Hollywood’s brightest stars to celebrate the best of 2024.
The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year" is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.
The 2025 Golden Globe Awards honoured the finest in film and television, showcasing outstanding achievements across major categories.
Hosted solo for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser, the event was a night of glamour, laughter, and memorable wins.
Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners and nominees:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez — Winner
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks — Winner
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain — Winner
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — Winner
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — Winner
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun — Winner
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — Winner
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Peter Straughan, Conclave — Winner
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ali Wong, Single Lady — Winner
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Emilia Pérez — Winner
All We Imagine as Light
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin— Winner
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country — Winner
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore, The Substance — Winner
Amy Adams, Lightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Zendaya, Challengers
Mikey Madison, Anora
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man — Winner
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Flow — Winner
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Director — Motion Picture
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist — Winner
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers — Winner
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
El Mal, by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard (from "Emilia Pérez") — Winner
Beautiful That Way, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt (from "The Last Showgirl")
Compress/Repress, by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino (from "Challengers")
Forbidden Road, by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek ("Better Man")
Kiss The Sky, by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi (from "The Wild Robot")
Mi Camino, by Clément Ducol and Camille (from "Emilia Pérez")
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Wicked — Winner
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
The Wild Robot
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer — Winner
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical
Hacks— Winner
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun — Winner
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Television Series — Drama
Shōgun — Winner
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
The Diplomat
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here — Winner
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist — Winner
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Brutalist — Winner
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emilia Pérez — Winner
Anora
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked