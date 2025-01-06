Pulse logo
Full list of Golden Globes 2025 winners

06 January 2025 at 10:22
Here is the complete list of the Golden Globe winners of 2025.
Nikki Glaser was the host of the Golden Globe Awards 2025 [Instagram/@nikkiglaser]
Held on Sunday, January 5, in Beverly Hills, California, the 82nd ceremony brought together Hollywood’s brightest stars to celebrate the best of 2024. 

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year" is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. 

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards honoured the finest in film and television, showcasing outstanding achievements across major categories.

Hosted solo for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser, the event was a night of glamour, laughter, and memorable wins.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners and nominees:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture 

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez — Winner 

Ariana Grande, Wicked 

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez 

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance 

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy 

Jean Smart, Hacks — Winner 

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This 

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear 

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building 

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture 

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain — Winner 

Yura Borisov, Anora 

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice 

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama 

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun — Winner 

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series 

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer — Winner 

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear 

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat 

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series 

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun — Winner 

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story 

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy 

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — Winner 

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This 

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside 

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture 

Peter Straughan, Conclave — Winner 

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez  

Sean Baker, Anora 

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television 

Ali Wong, Single Lady — Winner 

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You 

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language 

Emilia Pérez — Winner 

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

Colin Farrell, The Penguin— Winner 

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country  — Winner 

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda 

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 

Demi Moore, The Substance — Winner 

Amy Adams, Lightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Zendaya, Challengers 

Mikey Madison, Anora 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man — Winner 

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Best Motion Picture — Animated 

Flow — Winner 

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Director — Motion Picture 

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist — Winner 

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora 

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Original Score — Motion Picture 

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers — Winner 

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist 

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two 

Best Original Song — Motion Picture 

El Mal, by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard (from "Emilia Pérez") — Winner 

Beautiful That Way, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt (from "The Last Showgirl") 

Compress/Repress, by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino (from "Challengers") 

Forbidden Road,  by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek ("Better Man") 

Kiss The Sky, by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi (from "The Wild Robot") 

Mi Camino, by Clément Ducol and Camille (from "Emilia Pérez") 

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement 

Wicked — Winner 

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot 

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

Baby Reindeer  — Winner 

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical 

Hacks— Winner 

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen 

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama 

Anna Sawai, Shōgun — Winner 

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat 

Best Television Series — Drama 

Shōgun — Winner 

Mr. and Mrs. Smith 

The Diplomat

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama 

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here — Winner 

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama 

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist — Winner 

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Motion Picture — Drama 

The Brutalist — Winner 

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy 

Emilia Pérez — Winner 

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

