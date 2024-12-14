First Look at Jade Osiberu’s latest feature, ‘Christmas In Lagos’ 

If you think Lagos can't get any more glamorous, wait until the red carpet is rolled out for a movie premiere!

Two nights ago, the city’s finest industry players gathered for the star-studded premiere of Christmas in Lagos, the latest offering from Jade Osiberu. And let me tell you, this wasn’t just an event; it was the event.

From the elegant Shaffy Bello to the ever-dapper Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), and the stunning Teniola Aladese, the cast of Christmas in Lagos turned heads and lit up the night with their style and presence. And yes, if you’re wondering, Lagos fashion didn’t disappoint. Sequins, velvets, tuxedos, and red-carpet-ready gowns filled the venue as attendees brought their A-game to celebrate Jade Osiberu’s return to the big screen.

Known for her hard-hitting thrillers like Brotherhood and Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu has built quite the reputation for delivering edge-of-your-seat drama. But with Christmas in Lagos, she’s switching gears and stepping into the world of rom-coms. And judging by the buzz around the premiere, she’s nailed it.

This movie isn’t about guns, gang wars, or adrenaline-pumping heists. Instead, it’s about love, family, and all the messy, beautiful complexities of human relationships. It’s a feel-good Christmas movie that captures the essence of the season; romance, laughter, and grief.

From the very first frame, it’s clear this movie wasn’t made in a hurry. The production quality is top-notch, with visuals that practically glow with the festive spirit. The attention to detail in the set design is breathtaking, capturing the vibrancy of Lagos at Christmas.

And the music? Absolute fire. The soundtrack effortlessly blends traditional holiday tunes with Afrobeat vibes, setting the perfect mood for every scene. Whether it’s a lighthearted romantic moment or a tear-jerking family exchange, the music pulls you right in.

You can also tell they didn’t cut corners. This is no “shot in one week” production. The effort and budget that went into making Christmas in Lagos shine on the big screen are undeniable.