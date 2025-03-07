DStv Nigeria: Updated subscription prices and packages

After the recent DStv price increase, here’s what each package now costs in Nigeria.
DStv is the leading satellite television service in Nigeria, offering a variety of packages designed to cater to diverse entertainment preferences and budgets.
Operated by MultiChoice, DStv provides subscribers with access to numerous television channels and radio stations, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience.
Here are the available packages and their current rate.
DSTV has recently updated its subscription prices, effective from March 1, 2025. This adjustment reflects the company's response to the evolving economic situation and operational costs. Below is an overview of the current DStv packages, their features, and the updated pricing:
1. DStv Premium
Description: Offers an extensive selection of channels across various genres, including movies, sports, documentaries, and entertainment.
Ideal for: Viewers seeking a comprehensive entertainment experience with access to premium content.
New Price: ₦44,500 per month (previously ₦29,500)
2. DStv Compact Plus
Description: Provides a rich selection of channels, particularly appealing to sports enthusiasts, with access to major sporting events and leagues.
Ideal for: Sports fans desiring comprehensive coverage without the full range of premium channels.
New Price: ₦30,000 per month (previously ₦24,500)
READ ALSO: Pete Edochie at 78: The best films that defined his iconic acting career
3. DStv Compact
Description: Offers a balanced mix of channels, including general entertainment, news, and children's programming.
Ideal for: Families seeking diverse content at a moderate price point.
New Price: ₦19,000 per month (previously ₦15,700)
4. DStv Confam
Description: Features a selection of local and international channels, focusing on family-oriented content.
Ideal for: Viewers interested in affordable family entertainment.
New Price: ₦7,400 per month (previously ₦6,200)
5. DStv Yanga
Description: Includes a variety of channels with an emphasis on local Nigerian content and popular international shows.
Ideal for: Subscribers seeking cost-effective access to Nigerian entertainment and select international programming.
New Price: ₦4,200 per month (previously ₦3,500)
6. DStv Padi
Description: The entry-level package offering essential channels covering news, general entertainment, and religious programming.
Ideal for: Viewers looking for basic television services at an economical price.
New Price: ₦2,950 per month (previously ₦2,500)