AMVCA Trailblazer 2024: Chimezie Imo- Where is he now? 

Last year, at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Chimezie Imo left not just the stage but hearts in tears; literally.
The rising Nollywood star, known for his emotionally raw performances and boy-next-door charm, won the prestigious Trailblazer Award, and let’s just say that moment became one for the books. Now, almost a year later, we’re all asking the same thing: Where is Chimezie Imo now?
Well, he's booked and busy. Like, really busy.
That AMVCA moment
If you missed it, Chimezie’s AMVCA speech was a whole mood. As he clutched the trophy and let the tears flow, the crowd erupted in love and applause.
Later, he admitted, “I cried when I got my award at the AMVCA,” and honestly? We would’ve cried, too. That win wasn’t just a gold statue; it was a long overdue validation.
Before that night, Chimezie had been grinding for years. And it wasn’t easy. He’s been open about his struggles; at one point, things got so tough he considered moving abroad just to make ends meet. “I couldn't even pay rent as an actor,” he shared in a candid interview. Imagine the talent we could’ve lost to that kind of frustration.
Post-AMVCA glow-up
Since that win? Game-changer.
Chimezie has been on a roll, snagging roles in some of Nollywood’s most exciting recent projects. He showed us range in:
Sista – Drama, tears, the works.
The Trade – Gritty, gripping, and powerful.
One Too Many – A thriller that had us on edge.
Over The Bridge – A reflective story about life and relationships.
Each role has been another reminder that this guy is not just a pretty face, he’s got layers.
So... where can you watch him this April?
If you're wondering where to get your Chimezie fix this month, grab your planner—or better yet, just screen-grab this list. April is basically Chimezie Imo Month:
April 5, 6, 12, 13 – Throne Room (Stage Play at Terra Kulture, Lagos)
Yes, you read that right, he’s back on stage! In this satirical play exploring Nigeria’s complex relationship with religion, Chimezie proves that he’s not just made for the screen. Throne Room is witty, sharp, and emotional, and watching him perform live? That’s a whole different level of magic.
April 11 – A Lagos Love Story (Netflix)
Romance, drama, and all the Lagos vibes you can handle. In this Inkblot Production’s Netflix debut, Chimezie stars alongside Mike Afolarin, Jemima Osunde, and a crew of Nollywood faves. It’s about the messy, hilarious, and heartfelt journey of love in the city that never stops buzzing.
April 18 – Makemation (Cinemas)
Ever seen Chimezie in an AI-themed sci-fi drama? Now’s your chance. Makemation dives into the intersection of artificial intelligence and Nigerian society, and it’s as cool as it sounds. The movie has already made waves at international tech events. Now, it’s coming to a cinema near you.
April 18 – Owambe Thieves (In Cinemas)
Also dropping the same day as Makemation, Owambe Thieves brings the drama (and the dance floor) in a story full of vibrant culture, deception, and family chaos. And Chimezie? He’s right in the middle of the storm.
What’s Next for the trailblazer?
At just 32, Chimezie Imo is giving main character energy, and Nollywood is finally giving him his flowers. From stage plays to streaming hits to cinema premieres, his post-AMVCA career looks like the glow-up we all want.
