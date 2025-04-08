AMVCA Trailblazer 2024: Chimezie Imo- Where is he now? 

Last year, at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Chimezie Imo left not just the stage but hearts in tears; literally.

The rising Nollywood star, known for his emotionally raw performances and boy-next-door charm, won the prestigious Trailblazer Award, and let’s just say that moment became one for the books. Now, almost a year later, we’re all asking the same thing: Where is Chimezie Imo now?

Well, he's booked and busy. Like, really busy.

That AMVCA moment

If you missed it, Chimezie’s AMVCA speech was a whole mood. As he clutched the trophy and let the tears flow, the crowd erupted in love and applause.

Later, he admitted, “I cried when I got my award at the AMVCA,” and honestly? We would’ve cried, too. That win wasn’t just a gold statue; it was a long overdue validation.

Before that night, Chimezie had been grinding for years. And it wasn’t easy. He’s been open about his struggles; at one point, things got so tough he considered moving abroad just to make ends meet. “I couldn't even pay rent as an actor,” he shared in a candid interview. Imagine the talent we could’ve lost to that kind of frustration.