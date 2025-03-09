‘Children of Blood and Bone’ expands its cast with Nollywood faces including RMD, Ayra Star and others

The highly anticipated adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone has taken an exciting turn, expanding its cast to include more Nigerian actors.

The initial casting reveal for the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi 's Children of Blood and Bone stirred a mix of excitement and debate, especially among Nigerian audiences. The lineup boasted acclaimed Black actors like Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, and Tosin Cole as Tzain. While the star-studded cast was widely praised, it also sparked conversations about representation and cultural authenticity.

Many Nigerians voiced concerns about the lack of Nigerian actors in key roles, especially considering the story's strong Nigerian, specifically Yoruba, cultural influences. Critics pointed out the challenges non-Nigerian actors might face in authentically portraying characters rooted in these traditions, including accents and mannerisms.



Social media was abuzz with debates; some fans worried about potential misrepresentations, while others remained hopeful, believing the actors would do justice to the source material.

In an unexpected twist, Paramount Pictures expanded the cast to feature prominent Nigerian talents, including veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Afrobeats star Ayra Starr . This move was widely lauded as a step toward authentic representation, offering Nigerian audiences familiar faces and voices that resonate with their cultural heritage.



The inclusion of RMD brings seasoned acting prowess, while Ayra Starr's involvement bridges the realms of music and film, showcasing the multifaceted nature of Nigerian artistry. Furthermore, the open casting call held in Nigeria led to the discovery of fresh talents like Pamilerin Ayodeji and Shamz Garuba.



Their selection underscores the filmmakers' commitment to grounding the narrative in its authentic cultural context and providing a platform for emerging Nigerian actors on an international stage.