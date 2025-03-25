AMVCA Win: Game changer or just another trophy?

So, let's talk about the AMVCA and whether winning one actually changes a filmmaker’s life in Nollywood.

Every year, when the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards roll around, it feels like the whole industry holds its breath. Filmmakers campaign like politicians, actors rally their fanbases, and when the winners are announced, social media goes into overdrive. But after all the glitz, glam, and teary acceptance speeches, does the AMVCA truly push a filmmaker’s career to the next level? Or is it just another feather in their cap? First off, let’s agree on one thing: the AMVCA is a big deal. It’s arguably Nollywood’s most prestigious award show, recognising the best of the best in filmmaking. Winning one isn’t just about the trophy; it comes with prestige, visibility, and bragging rights. But let’s be real: does it translate to bigger budgets, more projects, and international recognition?

Take someone like Kunle Afolayan. The man has been a powerhouse in Nollywood for years, AMVCA or not. Yes, he’s bagged multiple awards, and yes, it solidifies his status as one of Nollywood’s top filmmakers, but did winning an AMVCA change his career trajectory? Not really; his work speaks for itself. But for a newer filmmaker, say, someone who’s just beginning to make waves, winning that award can be a game-changer. It puts their name in rooms they never imagined.

Let's look at Jade Osiberu . Isoken won her an AMVCA, and since then, she's become one of Nollywood's most sought-after filmmakers. But was it the AMVCA that made her? Or was she already on her way up, and the award just confirmed what we all knew? And then there are cases where winning an AMVCA doesn't necessarily translate to career longevity. Some past winners have vanished into thin air. They had their moment in the spotlight, but without consistency, the award became just another memory.