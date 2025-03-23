Pulse logo
AMVCA 2025: Daniel Oriahi, Bolanle Austen-Peters nominated for Best Director

23 March 2025 at 20:39
AMVCA 11: Africa Magic announces nominees, voting now open [Africa Magic]

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled the nominees for its highly anticipated 11th edition. Among the celebrated names are acclaimed Nollywood directors Daniel Oriahi and Bolanle Austen-Peters, who have been nominated in the Best Director category for their outstanding work on The Weekend and House of Ga’a, respectively.

Daniel Oriahi’s The Weekend is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into human nature, exploring themes of deception, survival, and redemption in a high-stakes setting.

On the other hand, Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a is a historical epic that brings to life the controversial legacy of Bashorun Gaa, one of the most powerful and feared figures in Yoruba history.

The AMVCA nominations were announced on Sunday, 23rd March 2025, in a special broadcast across Africa Magic channels, marking another milestone in recognising the creative prowess reshaping Africa’s film and television landscape.

Speaking on this year’s selection, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, shared her excitement:

“Seeing this year’s nominees is truly inspiring. Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers. I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content. This year’s AMVCA not only celebrates excellence in storytelling but also sets the stage for the next wave of creative voices across the continent,” she said.

This year’s awards will recognise excellence across 27 categories, blending audience-voted and juried awards.

The 9 audience-voted categories allow fans to actively support their favourite nominees, while 18 non-voting categories will be determined by a distinguished panel of judges, led by veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

Additionally, two prestigious recognition awards; the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Trailblazer Award will honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Submissions for the 2025 AMVCA covered productions released or broadcast between 1 December 2023 and 31 December 2024, following an entry period that began in December 2024.

Voting & Broadcast Details

Voting is now officially open and will run until 4th May 2025 via the Africa Magic website, allowing audiences to celebrate and support the stars and creatives who continue to redefine African cinema.

The grand ceremony is set to take place on 10 May 2025, and will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, promising a night of glamour, recognition, and cinematic excellence. 

See full list below:

Best Art Direction

  • Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Kunle Afolayan And Soliu Quadri Afolabi

  • Christmas In Lagos – Joy Kadiri

  • Farmer's Bride – Daniel Okoi

  • Seven Doors – Tunji Afolayan

  • The Man Died – Theo Lawson

  • Lisabi: The Uprising – Soliu Badu Noutical And Ayanmo Yakub

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)

  • Walvis Tale – Tim Huebschle And David Benade

  • The Vow – Elvis Chuks

  • Mwizukanji – Cosmas Ng'andwe

  • Man Of Gold – Emmanuel Mwape

  • Lukas – Philippe Talavera

Best Lead Actress (Sponsored By Onga)

  • Seven Doors – Chioma Chukwuka

  • Farmer's Bride – Gbubemi Ejeye

  • Agemo – Uzoamaka Onuoha

  • Thinline – Uche Montana

  • Phoenix Fury – Uzoamaka Aniunoh

  • The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 – Hilda Dokubo

  • Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Bimbo Ademoye

Best Make-Up

  • Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

  • Lisabi: The Uprising – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

  • Seven Doors – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

  • Clarence Peters' Inside Life – Kpoudosu Winifred

  • Suspicion – Tracy Izogie And Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

  • Farmer's Bride – Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Supporting Actress (Sponsored By Nivea)

  • Clarence Peters' Inside Life – Meg Otanwa

  • Suspicion – Tina Mba

  • All's Fair In Love – Ireti Doyle

  • Skeleton Coast – Ini Dima-Okojie

  • Farmer's Bride – Mercy Aigbe

  • The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 – Omoni Oboli

  • Aburo – Darasimi Nnadi

Best Unscripted M-Net Original (Sponsored By Indomie)

  • Nigerian Idol – Anneke De Ridder And Kassim Sulaiman

  • Pastor Wants A Wife Zambia – Mubanga Kafwimbi And Clement Mazimba

  • Overall Best – Uche Ikejimba

  • Husband Material – Uche Ikejimba

  • The Queens Of Kopala – Maurice Raydo Malowa

Best Series (Unscripted)

  • Style Magnate – Abisola Omolade

  • Skillers (The Builders Show) – Bright Jaja, Uche Ikejimba And Cross Okonkwo

  • Ebuka Turns Up Africa – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Erika Klopper, Ziyanda Ngcaba And Olamide Ayodeji Adedeji

  • Wa Milele? (Forever?) – Kefa Igilo And Jerryson Onasaa

  • Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine – Chinekwu Osakwe And Kennedy Ezumah

Best Cinematography

  • Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) – Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa And Apagnawen Annankra

  • Inkabi – Chuanne Blofield

  • The Legend Of The Vagabond Queen Of Lagos – Leo Purman

  • Skeleton Coast – Wesley Johnston

  • Soft Love – Ebrahim Hajee

  • Lisabi: The Uprising – Barnabas Emordi And Nora Awolowo

  • Agemo – Papama Tangela

Best Indigenous M-Net Original (Sponsored By Goldberg)

  • Mai Shayi – Bem Pever

  • The Caller – Brian Munene

  • Show Me The Way – Nnodim Chigozie

  • Ebighi Ebi – Florence Okechukwu And Iyke Okechukwu

  • Subterranea – Brian Munene And Likarion Wainaina

  • Onye Agbata Obim – Alozie Newman

  • Amoanimaa's Era – Kwabena Gyansah

Best Lead Actor (Sponsored By Verve)

  • Tokunbo – Gideon Okeke

  • The Weekend – Bucci Franklin

  • House Of Ga'a – Femi Branch

  • Skeleton Coast – Thapelo Makoena

  • Princess On A Hill – Bimbo Manuel

  • Suspicion – Stan Nze

  • Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo

  • Lisabi - The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef

Best Writing Movie (Sponsored By Arla Dano)

  • The Weekend – Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu And Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

  • Skeleton Coast – Omolola Lamikanra

  • Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi

  • Phoenix Fury – Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

  • A Ghetto Love Story – Victoria Eze

  • Christmas In Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu

  • House Of Ga'a – Tunde Babalola

Best Writing TV Series (Sponsored By Arla Dano)

  • Untying Kantai – Abel Mutua Musyoka

  • Tuki? – Louise Kamwangi

  • Roses & Ivy – Biodun Stephen And Abimbola Akinrinbola

  • Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Shola Dada

  • Princess On A Hill – Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji And Sonia Nwosu

  • Cheta'm – Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara

  • Seven Doors – Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye And Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Costume Design

  • Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Toyin Ogundeji

  • House Of Ga'a – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede And Gloria Ovu

  • Lisabi - The Uprising – Oluwatoyin Balogun And Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji

  • Phoenix Fury – Opeyemi Sogeke

  • Christmas In Lagos – Adedamola Adeyemi

