AMVCA 2025: Daniel Oriahi, Bolanle Austen-Peters nominated for Best Director

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled the nominees for its highly anticipated 11th edition. Among the celebrated names are acclaimed Nollywood directors Daniel Oriahi and Bolanle Austen-Peters , who have been nominated in the Best Director category for their outstanding work on The Weekend and House of Ga’a , respectively.

Daniel Oriahi’s The Weekend is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into human nature, exploring themes of deception, survival, and redemption in a high-stakes setting.



On the other hand, Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a is a historical epic that brings to life the controversial legacy of Bashorun Gaa, one of the most powerful and feared figures in Yoruba history.

The AMVCA nominations were announced on Sunday, 23rd March 2025, in a special broadcast across Africa Magic channels, marking another milestone in recognising the creative prowess reshaping Africa’s film and television landscape.

Speaking on this year’s selection, Dr Busola Tejumola , Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, shared her excitement:

“Seeing this year’s nominees is truly inspiring. Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers. I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content. This year’s AMVCA not only celebrates excellence in storytelling but also sets the stage for the next wave of creative voices across the continent,” she said.

This year’s awards will recognise excellence across 27 categories, blending audience-voted and juried awards.



The 9 audience-voted categories allow fans to actively support their favourite nominees, while 18 non-voting categories will be determined by a distinguished panel of judges, led by veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.



Additionally, two prestigious recognition awards; the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Trailblazer Award will honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Submissions for the 2025 AMVCA covered productions released or broadcast between 1 December 2023 and 31 December 2024, following an entry period that began in December 2024.

Voting & Broadcast Details

Voting is now officially open and will run until 4th May 2025 via the Africa Magic website, allowing audiences to celebrate and support the stars and creatives who continue to redefine African cinema.

The grand ceremony is set to take place on 10 May 2025, and will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, promising a night of glamour, recognition, and cinematic excellence.

See full list below:

Best Art Direction

Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Kunle Afolayan And Soliu Quadri Afolabi

Christmas In Lagos – Joy Kadiri

Farmer's Bride – Daniel Okoi

Seven Doors – Tunji Afolayan

The Man Died – Theo Lawson

Lisabi: The Uprising – Soliu Badu Noutical And Ayanmo Yakub

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)

Walvis Tale – Tim Huebschle And David Benade

The Vow – Elvis Chuks

Mwizukanji – Cosmas Ng'andwe

Man Of Gold – Emmanuel Mwape

Lukas – Philippe Talavera

Best Lead Actress (Sponsored By Onga)

Seven Doors – Chioma Chukwuka

Farmer's Bride – Gbubemi Ejeye

Agemo – Uzoamaka Onuoha

Thinline – Uche Montana

Phoenix Fury – Uzoamaka Aniunoh

The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 – Hilda Dokubo

Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Bimbo Ademoye

Best Make-Up

Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Lisabi: The Uprising – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Seven Doors – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Clarence Peters' Inside Life – Kpoudosu Winifred

Suspicion – Tracy Izogie And Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

Farmer's Bride – Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Supporting Actress (Sponsored By Nivea)

Clarence Peters' Inside Life – Meg Otanwa

Suspicion – Tina Mba

All's Fair In Love – Ireti Doyle

Skeleton Coast – Ini Dima-Okojie

Farmer's Bride – Mercy Aigbe

The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 – Omoni Oboli

Aburo – Darasimi Nnadi

Best Unscripted M-Net Original (Sponsored By Indomie)

Nigerian Idol – Anneke De Ridder And Kassim Sulaiman

Pastor Wants A Wife Zambia – Mubanga Kafwimbi And Clement Mazimba

Overall Best – Uche Ikejimba

Husband Material – Uche Ikejimba

The Queens Of Kopala – Maurice Raydo Malowa

Best Series (Unscripted)

Style Magnate – Abisola Omolade

Skillers (The Builders Show) – Bright Jaja, Uche Ikejimba And Cross Okonkwo

Ebuka Turns Up Africa – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Erika Klopper, Ziyanda Ngcaba And Olamide Ayodeji Adedeji

Wa Milele? (Forever?) – Kefa Igilo And Jerryson Onasaa

Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine – Chinekwu Osakwe And Kennedy Ezumah

Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) – Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa And Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi – Chuanne Blofield

The Legend Of The Vagabond Queen Of Lagos – Leo Purman

Skeleton Coast – Wesley Johnston

Soft Love – Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising – Barnabas Emordi And Nora Awolowo

Agemo – Papama Tangela

Best Indigenous M-Net Original (Sponsored By Goldberg)

Mai Shayi – Bem Pever

The Caller – Brian Munene

Show Me The Way – Nnodim Chigozie

Ebighi Ebi – Florence Okechukwu And Iyke Okechukwu

Subterranea – Brian Munene And Likarion Wainaina

Onye Agbata Obim – Alozie Newman

Amoanimaa's Era – Kwabena Gyansah

Best Lead Actor (Sponsored By Verve)

Tokunbo – Gideon Okeke

The Weekend – Bucci Franklin

House Of Ga'a – Femi Branch

Skeleton Coast – Thapelo Makoena

Princess On A Hill – Bimbo Manuel

Suspicion – Stan Nze

Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo

Lisabi - The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef

Best Writing Movie (Sponsored By Arla Dano)

The Weekend – Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu And Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

Skeleton Coast – Omolola Lamikanra

Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi

Phoenix Fury – Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

A Ghetto Love Story – Victoria Eze

Christmas In Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu

House Of Ga'a – Tunde Babalola

Best Writing TV Series (Sponsored By Arla Dano)

Untying Kantai – Abel Mutua Musyoka

Tuki? – Louise Kamwangi

Roses & Ivy – Biodun Stephen And Abimbola Akinrinbola

Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Shola Dada

Princess On A Hill – Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji And Sonia Nwosu

Cheta'm – Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara

Seven Doors – Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye And Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Costume Design