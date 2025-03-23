AMVCA 2025: Daniel Oriahi, Bolanle Austen-Peters nominated for Best Director

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled its nominees for the 11th edition, with Daniel Oriahi (The Weekend) and Bolanle Austen-Peters (House of Ga’a) earning Best Director nominations.
The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled the nominees for its highly anticipated 11th edition. Among the celebrated names are acclaimed Nollywood directors Daniel Oriahi and Bolanle Austen-Peters, who have been nominated in the Best Director category for their outstanding work on The Weekend and House of Ga’a, respectively.
Daniel Oriahi’s The Weekend is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into human nature, exploring themes of deception, survival, and redemption in a high-stakes setting.
On the other hand, Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a is a historical epic that brings to life the controversial legacy of Bashorun Gaa, one of the most powerful and feared figures in Yoruba history.
The AMVCA nominations were announced on Sunday, 23rd March 2025, in a special broadcast across Africa Magic channels, marking another milestone in recognising the creative prowess reshaping Africa’s film and television landscape.
Speaking on this year’s selection, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, shared her excitement:
“Seeing this year’s nominees is truly inspiring. Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers. I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content. This year’s AMVCA not only celebrates excellence in storytelling but also sets the stage for the next wave of creative voices across the continent,” she said.
This year’s awards will recognise excellence across 27 categories, blending audience-voted and juried awards.
The 9 audience-voted categories allow fans to actively support their favourite nominees, while 18 non-voting categories will be determined by a distinguished panel of judges, led by veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.
Additionally, two prestigious recognition awards; the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Trailblazer Award will honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry.
Submissions for the 2025 AMVCA covered productions released or broadcast between 1 December 2023 and 31 December 2024, following an entry period that began in December 2024.
Voting & Broadcast Details
Voting is now officially open and will run until 4th May 2025 via the Africa Magic website, allowing audiences to celebrate and support the stars and creatives who continue to redefine African cinema.
The grand ceremony is set to take place on 10 May 2025, and will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, promising a night of glamour, recognition, and cinematic excellence.
See full list below:
Best Art Direction
Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Kunle Afolayan And Soliu Quadri Afolabi
Christmas In Lagos – Joy Kadiri
Farmer's Bride – Daniel Okoi
Seven Doors – Tunji Afolayan
The Man Died – Theo Lawson
Lisabi: The Uprising – Soliu Badu Noutical And Ayanmo Yakub
Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)
Walvis Tale – Tim Huebschle And David Benade
The Vow – Elvis Chuks
Mwizukanji – Cosmas Ng'andwe
Man Of Gold – Emmanuel Mwape
Lukas – Philippe Talavera
Best Lead Actress (Sponsored By Onga)
Seven Doors – Chioma Chukwuka
Farmer's Bride – Gbubemi Ejeye
Agemo – Uzoamaka Onuoha
Thinline – Uche Montana
Phoenix Fury – Uzoamaka Aniunoh
The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 – Hilda Dokubo
Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Bimbo Ademoye
Best Make-Up
Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Lisabi: The Uprising – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Seven Doors – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
Clarence Peters' Inside Life – Kpoudosu Winifred
Suspicion – Tracy Izogie And Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
Farmer's Bride – Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Supporting Actress (Sponsored By Nivea)
Clarence Peters' Inside Life – Meg Otanwa
Suspicion – Tina Mba
All's Fair In Love – Ireti Doyle
Skeleton Coast – Ini Dima-Okojie
Farmer's Bride – Mercy Aigbe
The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3 – Omoni Oboli
Aburo – Darasimi Nnadi
Best Unscripted M-Net Original (Sponsored By Indomie)
Nigerian Idol – Anneke De Ridder And Kassim Sulaiman
Pastor Wants A Wife Zambia – Mubanga Kafwimbi And Clement Mazimba
Overall Best – Uche Ikejimba
Husband Material – Uche Ikejimba
The Queens Of Kopala – Maurice Raydo Malowa
Best Series (Unscripted)
Style Magnate – Abisola Omolade
Skillers (The Builders Show) – Bright Jaja, Uche Ikejimba And Cross Okonkwo
Ebuka Turns Up Africa – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Erika Klopper, Ziyanda Ngcaba And Olamide Ayodeji Adedeji
Wa Milele? (Forever?) – Kefa Igilo And Jerryson Onasaa
Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine – Chinekwu Osakwe And Kennedy Ezumah
Best Cinematography
Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) – Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa And Apagnawen Annankra
Inkabi – Chuanne Blofield
The Legend Of The Vagabond Queen Of Lagos – Leo Purman
Skeleton Coast – Wesley Johnston
Soft Love – Ebrahim Hajee
Lisabi: The Uprising – Barnabas Emordi And Nora Awolowo
Agemo – Papama Tangela
Best Indigenous M-Net Original (Sponsored By Goldberg)
Mai Shayi – Bem Pever
The Caller – Brian Munene
Show Me The Way – Nnodim Chigozie
Ebighi Ebi – Florence Okechukwu And Iyke Okechukwu
Subterranea – Brian Munene And Likarion Wainaina
Onye Agbata Obim – Alozie Newman
Amoanimaa's Era – Kwabena Gyansah
Best Lead Actor (Sponsored By Verve)
Tokunbo – Gideon Okeke
The Weekend – Bucci Franklin
House Of Ga'a – Femi Branch
Skeleton Coast – Thapelo Makoena
Princess On A Hill – Bimbo Manuel
Suspicion – Stan Nze
Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo
Lisabi - The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef
Best Writing Movie (Sponsored By Arla Dano)
The Weekend – Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu And Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
Skeleton Coast – Omolola Lamikanra
Freedom Way – Blessing Uzzi
Phoenix Fury – Ifeoma N Chukwuogo
A Ghetto Love Story – Victoria Eze
Christmas In Lagos – Jadesola Osiberu
House Of Ga'a – Tunde Babalola
Best Writing TV Series (Sponsored By Arla Dano)
Untying Kantai – Abel Mutua Musyoka
Tuki? – Louise Kamwangi
Roses & Ivy – Biodun Stephen And Abimbola Akinrinbola
Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Shola Dada
Princess On A Hill – Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji And Sonia Nwosu
Cheta'm – Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
Seven Doors – Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye And Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga
Best Costume Design
Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre – Toyin Ogundeji
House Of Ga'a – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede And Gloria Ovu
Lisabi - The Uprising – Oluwatoyin Balogun And Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji
Phoenix Fury – Opeyemi Sogeke
Christmas In Lagos – Adedamola Adeyemi