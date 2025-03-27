Ali Nuhu: A look at the movies and TV series he has starred in

Ali Nuhu is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and versatile actors, with a career that spans over two decades.

Known as the "King of Kannywood," he has successfully bridged the gap between Nollywood and Kannywood, starring in a mix of Hausa-language and English-language films.

His ability to seamlessly transition between different film industries and genres has solidified his reputation as a top-tier actor in Nigerian cinema.

Beyond acting, Ali Nuhu has also made his mark as a director and producer, contributing to the growth of the industry while mentoring upcoming talents.

His filmography is filled with critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, covering a broad spectrum of themes, including love, culture, crime, and social justice.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the most notable films Ali Nuhu has been featured in, highlighting his performances and the impact of these movies on Nigerian cinema.

1. Sitanda (2006)

This critically acclaimed movie, produced by Amstel Malta Box Office and directed by Izu Ojukwu, showcased Ali Nuhu’s acting prowess in a gripping tale of love, destiny, and betrayal. The film won multiple awards, including Best Picture at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).