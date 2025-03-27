Ali Nuhu: A look at the movies and TV series he has starred in

Ali Nuhu is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and versatile actors, with a career that spans over two decades.
Known as the "King of Kannywood," he has successfully bridged the gap between Nollywood and Kannywood, starring in a mix of Hausa-language and English-language films.
His ability to seamlessly transition between different film industries and genres has solidified his reputation as a top-tier actor in Nigerian cinema.
Beyond acting, Ali Nuhu has also made his mark as a director and producer, contributing to the growth of the industry while mentoring upcoming talents.
His filmography is filled with critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, covering a broad spectrum of themes, including love, culture, crime, and social justice.
In this article, we take a closer look at some of the most notable films Ali Nuhu has been featured in, highlighting his performances and the impact of these movies on Nigerian cinema.
1. Sitanda (2006)
This critically acclaimed movie, produced by Amstel Malta Box Office and directed by Izu Ojukwu, showcased Ali Nuhu’s acting prowess in a gripping tale of love, destiny, and betrayal. The film won multiple awards, including Best Picture at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
2. Blood and Henna (2012)
Set in Northern Nigeria, Blood and Henna is a historical drama that sheds light on the devastating effects of a meningitis epidemic in the 1990s. Ali Nuhu played a significant role in this deeply emotional and thought-provoking film.
3. Confusion Na Wa (2013)
This dark comedy-drama, directed by Kenneth Gyang, featured Ali Nuhu in an ensemble cast. The film explores themes of corruption, fate, and interconnected destinies, winning Best Picture at the AMAA Awards.
4. The Milkmaid (2020)
A gripping drama directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, The Milkmaid was Nigeria’s official entry for the Academy Awards. Ali Nuhu plays a key role in the story, which delves into the lives of young women affected by insurgency in Northern Nigeria.
5. Banana Island Ghost (2017)
In this fantasy comedy, Ali Nuhu took on a fun and entertaining role, showing his ability to adapt to diverse genres. The film, produced by Biola Alabi, was a commercial success and appreciated for its unique storyline and humour.
6. Ojukokoro (2017)
Ali Nuhu starred in this crime-comedy thriller directed by Dare Olaitan. The movie follows a robbery gone wrong, with multiple storylines intersecting in unpredictable ways.
7. Mansoor (2017)
A Kannywood blockbuster, Mansoor is a romantic drama that highlights cultural expectations and love in Northern Nigeria. The film resonated with audiences, particularly fans of Hausa cinema.
8. Matan Gida (2018)
Another powerful entry from Kannywood, this film sees Ali Nuhu tackling themes of family, marriage, and societal norms. His performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike.
9. Stolen Vow (2017)
This emotional Nollywood drama sees Ali Nuhu playing a pivotal role in a story about love, betrayal, and redemption. His performance was commended for its depth and realism.
10. Diamonds in the Sky (2019)
Produced by Femi Adebayo, this film brought together a stellar cast, including Joke Silva, Adebayo Salami, and Ali Nuhu. It explores the struggles of cancer patients and their families, offering a poignant and touching narrative.
Ali Nuhu remains one of the most influential actors in Nollywood and Kannywood, bridging the gap between both industries with his talent and dedication.
