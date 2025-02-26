Africa Magic Original, ‘Deeper’: Greed, betrayal, and rituals in a family’s downward spiral

Some stories are meant to entertain, while others make you uncomfortable in the best way possible. Deeper, the three-part Africa Magic original, falls into the latter category.

This isn't your typical Nollywood cautionary tale where good and evil are neatly packaged into digestible lessons. Instead, Deeper forces you to sit with the discomfort of moral ambiguity , watching as a seemingly perfect family unravels under the weight of secrets, desperation, and greed. At the centre of this storm are David ( Ozzy Agu ) and Adelu Olurin (Anee Icha), a couple whose love story initially seems like something out of a fairy tale. In fact, they appear so perfect that Adelu’s friend Doyin wistfully says, “I just want what you guys have... a good husband and a happy family.” But the illusion is short-lived. Beneath their enviable life lies financial ruin, concealed debts, and a looming tragedy neither of them sees coming.

Here’s where Deeper excels: it doesn’t shy away from exploring the moral gymnastics people perform to justify their greed. It doesn’t frame David as a purely evil man; rather, it shows how the fear of losing status, power, and control can turn an otherwise decent person into a monster. David’s choice of sacrifice is both predictable and devastating. Instead of turning on his family (at least, not directly), he reconnects with an ex-lover, Digiola, who is blissfully unaware of the dark fate awaiting her. What follows is a scene so brutal that it shifts the tone of the entire series. Anee Icha delivers an unforgettable performance here. You feel every ounce of her heartbreak, confusion, and revulsion. The show doesn’t just tell us she’s in shock—it makes us feel it, forcing us to sit with the horror of her realisation.

Deeper isn't just about David's descent into darkness. It's about a culture where greed is so deeply embedded that even the young aren't exempt. Their model daughter, Ire (Nata Bankong), is entangled in her own mess, obsessed with a broke scammer named Kokun. She scams her parents multiple times to fund her relationship, proving that the cycle of deception and self-interest doesn't begin or end with David. But what Deeper does differently from most Nollywood films tackling similar themes is its treatment of traditional spirituality. Instead of portraying the ritualistic system as purely demonic or primitive (as we've often seen), it presents it as something that exists, not necessarily as a force of evil, but as a system with its own rules and consequences. When the Olurins finally seek a way out, it isn't through conventional religious salvation—it's through fulfilling their end of the bargain. There's no convenient last-minute divine intervention, no priest swooping in to cast out the "evil spirits." The system simply runs its course. This nuanced portrayal is refreshing, especially in an industry that often demonises African spiritual practices while glorifying foreign religious influences.

What Deeper gets right (and where it stumbles) One of the film’s greatest strengths is its performance. Ozzy Agu and Anee Icha are a masterclass in chemistry, bouncing off each other in every scene, whether in moments of tenderness or raw confrontation. Ozzy, in particular, embodies David’s internal conflict so well that you find yourself almost (almost!) sympathising with him; until he crosses the line, and there’s no coming back. Supporting characters like Seun Kentebe (Rotimi) and Favour Asiquo also shine, making every twist and turn feel believable. Technically, Deeper is impressive. The cinematography is crisp, the editing smooth, and the use of sound, particularly in key emotional moments, is spot-on. A standout scene is when Adelu tells David, “Our run is done,” and the sound drops completely for a second, emphasising the finality of that statement. But while Deeper excels in storytelling and performances, it isn't perfect. For one, the pacing sometimes drags. Certain scenes, particularly in Part 2, feel like they stretch longer than necessary, making the tension wane instead of building it up. The show also introduces subplots (like Ire’s relationship with Kokun) that, while interesting, don’t fully get the attention they deserve. Additionally, while the story attempts to paint David as a man driven by circumstances rather than pure evil, it doesn’t delve deeply enough into his psyche. A little more exploration of his internal struggle before making his choice would have made his character even more compelling.