Adam Brody: A look at his best Films and TV Shows

Adam Brody is a versatile actor known for his charming screen presence, quick wit, and ability to effortlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles.

He gained widespread recognition in the early 2000s for his role as Seth Cohen in The O.C., which cemented his place as a teen heartthrob. Over the years, Brody has built an impressive career spanning television and film , taking on a variety of roles that showcase his range as an actor. In this article, we take a deep dive into Adam Brody’s most notable films and TV shows, highlighting the performances that define his career. TV Shows

Nobody Wants This Adam Brody portrays Noah Roklov, a charismatic and unconventional rabbi navigating his faith and personal life in modern-day Los Angeles.



Noah's journey becomes increasingly complex as he develops a romantic relationship with Joanne, whose agnostic views and candid personality contrast sharply with his own.



Brody's performance has been lauded for bringing depth and charm to the character, effectively capturing Noah's internal conflicts and the nuances of balancing tradition with contemporary challenges. You can watch it on Netflix.

The O.C. (2003–2007) Arguably Brody’s most iconic role, The O.C. follows the lives of privileged teenagers in Orange County, California. As Seth Cohen, Brody played the nerdy, sarcastic, and lovable comic book enthusiast who became a fan-favourite character.



His chemistry with Rachel Bilson’s character, Summer Roberts, and his witty one-liners made him stand out in the show’s four-season run.

Gilmore Girls (2002–2003) Before The O.C., Brody had a recurring role as Dave Rygalski, Lane Kim’s (Keiko Agena) love interest in Gilmore Girls.



Though his time on the show was brief, his character was well-received, showcasing his knack for playing quirky and charming roles.

StartUp (2016–2018) In this crime thriller series, Brody takes on a darker role as Nick Talman, a banker who becomes involved in the world of illegal cryptocurrency and crime.



The show ran for three seasons and allowed Brody to display his range in a gritty and intense setting, a stark contrast from his usual lighthearted roles.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (2022) This critically acclaimed miniseries featured Brody in a supporting role as Seth Morris, the best friend of Jesse Eisenberg’s character, Toby Fleishman.



The show explores themes of marriage, divorce, and midlife crises, with Brody delivering a compelling performance that adds depth to the story.

Single Parents (2018–2020) Brody made guest appearances in this ABC sitcom as Derek, the ex-boyfriend of Leighton Meester’s character. His real-life marriage to Meester made his role even more entertaining for fans.

READ ALSO: Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa smashes records with ₦1.88 Billion gross Films 1. Jennifer’s Body (2009) In this cult horror-comedy film , Brody plays Nikolai Wolf, the lead singer of a rock band who makes a sinister deal for fame, leading to the possession of Megan Fox’s character, Jennifer. Though the film was initially misunderstood, it has since gained a strong following, and Brody’s role as the sleazy musician is one of his most memorable performances.

2. Shazam! (2019) & Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) Brody plays the superhero version of Freddy Freeman in the Shazam! franchise. His role as the adult version of Jack Dylan Grazer’s character adds a fun and charismatic element to the DC superhero film. His comedic timing perfectly complements the film’s lighthearted tone.

3. Ready or Not (2019) This horror-thriller was a major success, featuring Brody in a significant supporting role as Daniel Le Domas, the conflicted brother-in-law of the protagonist. His performance was praised for its depth, as he played a morally torn character who is both charming and tragic.

4. Promising Young Woman (2020) In this Oscar-winning thriller , Brody played Jerry, a seemingly nice guy who turns out to be part of a sinister group. His role in the film was small but impactful, adding to the film’s exploration of toxic masculinity and accountability.

5. The Kid Detective (2020) This underrated indie film saw Brody take on the lead role as Abe Applebaum, a former child detective who now struggles as an adult. The film blends comedy, noir, and drama, showcasing one of Brody’s best performances in a leading role.